UBOS ED urges media to utilise data when reporting

Advertisements

By Evans Najuna

The executive director of the Uganda Bureau of Statistics (UBOS), Chris Mukiza, has urged Ugandan media to use data when reporting about different developmental issues in Uganda.

Mukiza, who made the remarks during a media breakfast meeting and training on Monday, November 13, 2023, said that data collection and analysis is crucial for socio-economic transformation.

Advertisements

He added that reporting while using data would help the media report Government progammes better, which, in turn, will help citizens benefit from them. He emphasised that statistics are like a mirror through which we can see the future and also reflect on the past. Adding to that, it therefore plays a monitoring and evaluation role to inform credible discussion and sound debate backed by evidence.

He appreciated their high presence and said that he was glad to host the media fraternity, but also applauded the Bureau for being indispensable. That is why they decided to host the media practitioners as the first event to kick-start the whole week of activities as they gear towards the celebration of Africa Statistics Day.

“Africa Statistics Day is celebrated by the National Statistics Offices around Africa on November 18 every year,” he said.

Uganda will join the rest of African countries in celebrating the annual African Statistics Day on Friday, November 18, 2023.

This year’s theme is “Modernising data ecosystems to accelerate the implementation of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA): the role of official statistics and big data in the economic transformation and sustainable development of Africa.”

In Uganda, these celebrations will be spearheaded by the Uganda Bureau of Statistics (UBOS), a government agency responsible for coordinating monitoring and supervising the National Statistics System. UBOS has apparently commenced the celebration with a number of activities for the whole week to make it colourful.

About Post Author