UBOS roles out NPHC 2024 Pre-enumeration activity Master Plan

By Evans Najuna

As the Country prepares for the National Population and Housing Census (NPHC) 2024, the Uganda Bureau of Statistics (UBOS) has rolled out a Pre-enumeration activity Master Plan.

In a media press briefing, UBOS Executive Director Dr. Chris Mukiza retariated that, the technologically driven National Population and Housing Census (NPHC) 2024 will be carried out from 10th to 19th May 2024. According Dr. Mukiza the first day of Enumeration, which is set for 10th May 2024, was approved a Census Public Holiday by Cabinet and declared by His Excellency the President to ensure easy recall of the Census Night during the period of Enumeration. The Census Night will be the Night of 9th/10th May 2024. He added that, this is the Night to which all questions related to Census 2024 will be referred.

In this regard, Dr. Mukiza noted that, the Uganda Bureau of Statistics has implemented a number of pre-enumeration activities since 2021 in accordance with NPHC 2024 Master Plan. These includes; the launch of the National Population and Housing Census by His Excellency the President of the Republic of Uganda which was on the 12th December, 2023 at Kololo Independence Grounds, Geo-mapping of Households and Enumeration Area boundaries (now at 90.3%). Adding that, the field teams are currently mapping-up the areas that were previously not covered and the cities around the country. “The team is set to complete the exercise in the Greater Kampala Metropolitan Area (GKMA), comprising of Kampala, Mukono and Wakiso districts by end of March 2024” he said.

Dr. Mukiza remainded the public that, the development of Digital Maps is now underway to generate Area Maps for the whole Country and the Area Maps will facilitate an understanding of the Area boundaries.

He emphasized that the Bureau has completed identifying both international and domestic suppliers of the first batch of the tablets and is expected by mid-March 2024, noting that the last batch will be received in early April 2024.

He also highlighted out that, procurement of other required materials that will be used by the field staff such as reflector jackets is on-going. “The Bureau will undertake an e-recruitment process starting with running an advertisement for the positions of Supervisors and Enumerators for the District/ City, Sub-county/ Town Council and Parish/ Ward levels” Mukiza added. Explaining that, advertisement is expected to run in late February, and this will be followed by the appointment and training of successfully recruited Census staff during the month of April before they are deployed in May.

Conclusively, Dr. Mukiza on behalf of the Bureau of Statistics implored the Census Media Ambassadors to continue publicising the Census 2024 activities through their various channels in order to enhance awareness and generate public support and participation during the Census Enumeration scheduled for May 2024. “The Bureau has also noted with concern that there are some members of the public who are using social media to circulate disturbing messages against the Census 2024, a national programme” He urged the Media Ambassadors to be on the lookout and always challenge such bloggers using the right information disseminated by the Bureau.

