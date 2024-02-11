UBOS warns public about masqueraders disguising as enumerators

By Evans Najuna

KAMPALA – The Uganda Bureau of Statistics (UBOS), which is the principal government agency mandated for coordinating and supervising the National housing population in Uganda has come out to warn the general public on people masquerader disguising as enumerators.

The warning followed a circulating social media platforms where some goons were taking advantage of the on-going genuine national listing exercise as UBOS prepares for the forth coming National Population and Housing Census 2024 starting on 10th May 2024.

In a statement released by the the Executive Director of Uganda National Bureau of Statistics (UBOS), Dr. Chris Mukiza warned that the circulating information alleging that there are people who are moving around Households, disguising as UBOS employees with letter heads and claim to confirm that everyone has a National Identity Card for purposes of participating in Census 2024 should be taken as contempt

Dr. Mukiza therefore informed the public that UBOS the on-going Listing exercise is recording the name of the Household Head and gee-reference code for Households and Area boundaries. “Currently the teams are listing in the Cities of Arua, Fort Portal, Gulu, Hoima, Jinja, Lira, Mbale;-Masaka, Mbarara, Soroti, and will soon be in the greater Kampala comprising of Kampala, Wakiso and Mukono districts. Other districts are being visited to mop-up the remaining households that were not covered in our previous listing exercise” Mukiza explained.

He further added that, in all UBOS statistical field activities including the listing of Households for Census 2024, their teams are accompanied with guides who are area LC 1 Chairpersons or an elected leader known to the area. He urged the general public to be vigilant and report all suspected cases of this nature to the nearest police station. “We further wish to warn such individuals involved in manipulating the population to desist, and once identified, they will be held responsible and handed over to the authorities” Dr. Said.

It can be noted that, last year in December, President Museveni launched the National housing population census 2024, under the Theme: ‘It matters to be counted’ where explained it’s the National housing population census (NHPC) that the government/Nation will base on to plan for all it’s citizenry. The 2024 National census will be digitals and census night will be May 9, 2024.

About Post Author