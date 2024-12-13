UCC bans  Lil Pazo,Gravity Omutujju’s songs in crackdown on vulgar content

The Uganda Communications Commission (UCC) has issued a directive to all broadcasters, online content providers, and social media users in Uganda to halt the promotion and dissemination of songs and programs deemed vulgar and obscene.

This directive comes after a multi stakeholder dialogue held on December 9, 2024, at the Uganda National Cultural Centre (UNCC), where widespread concerns were raised about the impact of such content on societal moral and cultural values.

The Commission highlighted specific songs by artists Gerson Wabuyi, known as Gravity Omutujju, and Yasin Mukasa, known as Lil Pazo, which were named during the dialogue.

Acording to UCC, songs like Enkudi, Dooze, Okwepiicha, Enyama, and Omunio contain vulgar language, obscene innuendos, and veiled words that undermine public morality.

“These songs are contrary to the Minimum Broadcasting Standards as enshrined in Schedule 4 of the Uganda Communications Act and the Uganda Communications (Content) Regulations 2019,” the Commission stated.

UCC’s directive demands the immediate suspension of the airing of these songs, as well as any programs discussing their content, until investigations into the matter are concluded.

Nyombi Thembo, the UCC Executive Director, emphasised that the Commission will not hesitate to impose regulatory sanctions or pursue criminal prosecutions against those who defy this directive.

“The subject songs are prohibited content, and it is an offence for any broadcaster or show presenter to broadcast prohibited content,” he warned.

The Commission explained that the measures aim to protect society from content that, in its view, corrupts the moral and cultural fabric of Uganda.

“The Commission has taken note of the public outcry and the concerns raised during the dialogue. Content that contains vulgar, obscene, or offensive language has no place in our society,” the directive reads.

On December 3, 2024, UNCC’s Executive Director, Phina Mugerwa (Masanyalaze), summoned Gravity and fellow artist Lil Pazo Lunabe for a meeting to address concerns over their lyrical content.

UNCC cited specific songs, including Gravity’s Okwepicha, Enyama, Doozi, and the controversial Omunio, alongside Lunabe’s tracks Enkudi and Ensuju, as examples of content that undermine Uganda’s cultural integrity.

“All this content does not align with Ugandan norms, culture, and the creative sector as a whole,” Mugerwa stated.

