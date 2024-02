Moriku Kaducu, Minister of State for Primary Education has confirmed that results for the Uganda Certificate Education (UCE) will be released tomorrow by Uganda National Education Board.

This followed a meeting held between officials of Ministry of Education and UNEB where she noted, “We were together with the team from UNEB looking at the results which is going to be released tomorrow and before that.”

