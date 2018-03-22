UCU Mourns Death Of 3rd Year Student

Staff Writer

Uganda Christian University community are in shock following the sudden death of one of their students.

Ritah Namukula a 3rd year student of Mass Communications died suddenly on Wednesday night from complications related to Pneumonia and Ulcers.

A public notice on the University facebook page announced the news of the death and hundreds of Namukula’s fellow students paid tribute to a ‘beautiful soul.’

“We regret to announce the demise of our third year Mass Communication student, Ritah Namukula S14B04/507.

She succumbed to Pneumonia and Ulcers last night. The burial is tomorrow, Friday 23 March 2018 in Sironko District Buwalasi Sub County.

Ritah has been doing her internship with the Parliament of Uganda.

Please uphold the family and friends in your prayers. 
May her soul Rest In Peace.”

Emmanuel Rukundo said: Have mercy on us Lord Jesus And may you comfort her family and friends Amen
All from the Guild Bishop Ruhindi theological college Hoima Uganda.
Shadiah Kruuz Wendy: Oh God she was even my kalomate. Rest in peace beauty
Sharon Nagenjwa: Rest in peace beautiful Rita. You were such a darling
Yvonne Kiraaka Rest well beautiful soul, we will always miss u, may God forgive u all ur wrong deeds, until we meet again

