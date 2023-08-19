UETCL achieves ISO Certification, a Stepping Stone towards Regional Energy Excellence

Advertisements

The Uganda Electricity Transmission Company Ltd (UETCL) has achieved a momentous milestone with its prestigious ISO Certification. The ceremony, officiated by Dr Ruth Nankabirwa Ssentamu, the Minister of Energy and Mineral Development, took place at the Kampala Serena Hotel. Distinguished attendees included the UETCL Board, management, staff, and key stakeholders.

Dr Nankabirwa emphasized the strategic significance of UETCL’s ISO certification, highlighting efficient power utilization and Uganda’s plans to trade power with neighboring countries. Expanding power transmission lines to the Democratic Republic of Congo, Tanzania, and South Sudan was announced, in addition to existing connections with Kenya and Rwanda.

Dr Nankabirwa’s call for communication efficiency and unity echoed the government’s pursuit of operational excellence and enhanced service delivery.

Mr Joshua Karamagi, CEO of UETCL, commended the team’s unwavering efforts leading to ISO 9001:2015 Quality Management System certification. He detailed the rigorous alignment of processes to international standards, outlining benefits such as improved customer satisfaction and operational efficiency.

Mr Karamagi reaffirmed UETCL’s commitment to global best practices, ensuring quality, sustainable electricity supply to Uganda and the region. Future plans for ISO certifications in safety, health, environmental management, and energy systems were revealed.

The event saw government representatives, industry regulators, and energy sector players in attendance. This achievement bolsters Uganda’s goal of reliable, affordable electricity for socio-economic growth.

UETCL’s ISO certification cements its status as a regional energy leader, a testament to dedication in quality and operational excellence. The certification lays a robust foundation for continued growth and a pivotal role in Uganda’s energy landscape.

The Uganda Electricity Transmission Company Limited (UETCL) is a parastatal company whose primary purpose is to make bulk electricity purchases and transmit the electricity along high-voltage wires to local and foreign distribution points.UETCL is the sole authorized national bulk energy purchaser and the sole authorized electricity importer and exporter in Uganda.

UETCL is responsible for the development,operations, maintenance, and improvement of the high-voltage power transmission lines, above 33kV, in Uganda. It also owns and operates high-voltage substations (above 33kV), around the country. UETCL is wholly owned by the Ministry of Finance, Planning and Economic Development and is regulated by the Ugandan Ministry of Energy & Mineral Development.

In June 2022, Ruth Nankabirwa, the incumbent Minister of Energy and Minerals, introduced and swore in a new board of directors for the company whose members are; Kwame Ejalu(Chairman),Joshua Karamaji,Sharon Achiro, Sylvia Muheebwa Nabatanzi, Cecilia Nakiranda, Julius Mukooli and Eng Innocent Oboko Yotkum.

