UETCL Deputy CEO fears retirement, begs Board to extend contract

The Deputy Chief Executive Officer of UETCL is expected to reach the mandatory retirement age of 60 years as per the company staff manual and public service standing orders in January 2025.

However, it’s rumoured that he’s fearing going into retirement.

Eng. Richard Matsiko believes he still has stamina to hang around.

We are told he has begged the Board of directors to give him a 2-year contract extension.

“The company human resource manual, provides that employees, shall not be retained in the service of UETCL beyond the age of 60 years following the day when he or she is celebrating his or her 60th birthday (Compulsory Retirement).

Therefore, the board’s action to award a contract extension to Matsiko is irregular, against the company regulations and the public service standing orders,” says an insider at UETCL who hates Matsiko with passion.

The actions of the board also reportedly go against earlier set precedents where members of top management had to exist service of UETCL upon clocking the mandatory retirement age despite even being more experienced and qualified.

The likes of Eng. Eriasi Kiyemba-the former MD/CEO, Eng. Willy Kiryahika-the former MD/CEO, Eng. Valentine Katabira-former deputy CEO and Eng. Gerald Muganga-former head of Planning and Investment, were highly experienced and more qualified individuals who never resisted retirement when their time came.

Matsiko’s plea to the UETCL Board of Directors has sparked controversy, citing concerns over succession planning and unequal treatment.

” A smooth transition is crucial for stability and progress, hence this uncertainty is unhealthy for the Company,” adds another staffer who equally resent Matsiko and has promised to reveal his alleged dirty deals (some sexual) if the latter insists on not retiring.

He further adds, “We have been made aware of staff who had contracts running beyond their 60th birthday, however their service was cut short and contracts terminated upon clocking the mandatory retirement age. To justify their action, UETCL top management which comprises Eng. Matsiko reasoned that the Company human resource manual provides that employees shall not be retained in the service of the company beyond the age of 60 years. However, Eng. Matsiko is acting in total disregard of this. If Eng. Matsiko’ s actions are allowed to continue, it could create unfairness with the way the board handles staff related issues. We believe staff should be treated equally and there should be no special treatment based on personal connections.”

Watch this space!

