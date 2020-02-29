Uganda among other African countries to challenge for continental glory as Rugby Afrique unveils the 2020 calendar.

By Mariam Ayebare & Agencies.

Uganda’s national teams (women and men) are set to compete in the sevens and fifteens continental championships as Rugby Afrique, the sport governing body in Africa has unveiled the competition calendar for the year 2020.

The Rugby Africa Women’s Cup tournament is expected to kick off from May 30th, 2020 to July 3 rd 2020 as the Men’s Cup starts from 30th May to 2nd August 2020. The venue and dates for the Women’s sevens have been confirmed as 31 st October to 1 st

November in Jemmel, Tunisia.

The Women’s Cup comprises only four countries; Uganda, Kenya, SouthAfrica and Madagascar while the Men’s Cup consists of 12 countries which are drawn in four groups, each group consisting of three countries.

These draws were drawn earlier in December 2019 landing the Uganda Rugby

Cranes in group C alongside Senegal and Algeria.

Group A: Namibia, Zambia, Madagascar

Group B: Morocco, Kenya, Cote d’Ivoire

Group C: Uganda, Senegal, Algeria

Group D: Tunisia, Ghana, Zimbabwe, Ghana.