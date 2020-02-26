Uganda Cup Draws; SC Villa Vs Mbarara FC headlines round of 16 as KCCA FC is drawn to a relatively easy fixture.

By Mariam Ayebare & Agencies

On Wednesday 26th February 2020, draws were conducted at FUFA house in Mengo as nine-time winners SC Villa being drawn to fellow UPL side Mbarara City FC at home, Kyetume FC against Maroons FC with the UPL debutants at home while the third-all top-flight fixtures will see URA FC hosting Wakiso Giants FC.



KCCA FC and Express FC are the record winners of the competition having won it on 10 previous occasions each whereas Proline FC are the defending champions having defeated Bright Stars on penalties in last year’s final.



The complete Uganda Cup round of 16 draws;

Kyetume FC Vs Maroons FC

Kiboga Young Vs Proline FC

Kataka FC Vs Free Stars FC

Dove FC Vs KCCA FC

Tooro United Vs Kitara FC

URA FC Vs Wakiso Giants FC

SC VILLA Vs Mbarara FC

Light SS Vs UPDF FC