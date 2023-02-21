Uganda-Diaspora culture and tourism expo 2023 to promote local bussiness 

Advertisements

The Ugandan-Diaspora Culture and Tourism event (UDCATE) 2023 that is scheduled for 1st to 4th July 2023 at Sheraton Hotel in Dallas Texas USA is set to boast up the local bussiness community across East africa.

The Uganda Diaspora Culture and Tourism Event (UDCATE) is set to offer countless opportunities in the tourism industry in East Africa, a lucrative tourism destination.

Monday Atigo, the director of UDCATE invites individuals and business groups in the East African community plus those around the world to attend the four-day expo.

This year’s theme is Celebrating East African culture and tourism.

The expo, an annual event, was launched last year.

Atigo has applauded the Boston community, National Identification and Registration Authority (NIRA) New York branch that registered 190 Ugandans for Identification cards, and Post Bank, which sponsored the event.

Atigo reveals that registration is going on at any Post bank branch in Uganda at $250.

Meanwhile, Baker Mulimira, another organiser says, people should expect more opportunities, cultural innovations, and entertainment from great musicians.

UDCATE is registered with offices both in USA and Uganda and it aims at promoting Uganda’s the country’s vast beauty. Our theme for this year’s event is Harnessing the power of diaspora youth.

The UDCATE was live last May last year from Waltham Westim Hotel, Boston – USA that was highlighted with performances that included the finest music Artists and Cultural groups in Uganda.

