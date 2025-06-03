Martyrs Day Celebrations 2025 : Security Foils ‘Terrorist’ Attack, Shoots 2 Suicide Bombers, Army Says

Ugandan security forces have foiled what appears to have been a planned suicide bomb attack targeting the ongoing Uganda Martyrs Day celebrations, following a dramatic counter-terrorism operation in Munyonyo, Kampala this morning.

According to a statement issued by Colonel Chris Magezi, Acting Director of Defence Public Information, a Uganda People’s Defence Forces (UPDF) counter-terrorism unit “intercepted and neutralized two armed terrorists in Munyonyo, an upscale city suburb.”

The operation, described as “intelligence-led,” unfolded just hours before the peak of Martyrs Day activities at Namugongo, which have drawn millions of pilgrims.

Advertisements

Preliminary reports from the scene indicate that the two suspected terrorists were wearing suicide vests and were believed to be attempting to access the Munyonyo Basilica, one of the key religious sites associated with the Uganda Martyrs.

“Our specialised counter terrorism combat unit opened fire at the terrorists, sparking an explosion that killed them,” said a source.

At the scene, body parts believed to belong to the attackers were discovered alongside the wreckage of a boda boda motorcycle that was destroyed in the blast.

Sources said they were trailing the terrorists and intercepted them as they were about to hit their target.

Military and police bomb squad units swiftly rushed to the scene, which has since been sealed off as forensic teams conduct investigations.

Security agencies are working to establish the identities of the suspects, their intended targets, and whether they were acting as part of a wider terror network.

The foiled attack comes at a time when Uganda has been on heightened security alert amid persistent threats from extremist groups seeking to disrupt major public gatherings.

The annual Uganda Martyrs Day commemorates the execution of 45 Christian converts between 1885 and 1887 and is one of the most significant religious events in the country, attracting pilgrims from Uganda and across the East African region.

In his statement, Col. Magezi said the public that “security services are on heightened alert to ensure the Martyrs Day celebrations proceed without disruption.”

He said Ugandans should remain calm but vigilant, and to report any suspicious individuals, objects, or activities to the authorities for immediate action.

About Post Author