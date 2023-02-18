Uganda Martyrs SS Namugongo most expensive school as new fees structure sends parents into panic

Monday 20th February 2023 is the official date for all Senior one students to report to school, however, Schools across the country have however hiked school fees with some going up to sh3m.

With a better performance compared to last year (2021), more students are eligible to join secondary school which means the demand for secondary education is higher.

Some school heads have however cited the tough economic times as reason enough for most schools to hike school fees.

Here is a list of the schools and the fees they are charging in no particular order;

School Fee (s)
Uganda Martyrs Namugongo 3,155,000
Nabisunsa Girls SS 3,000,000
Kings College Buddo 2,553,000
Gayaza High School 2,600,000
Trinity College Nabbingo 2,800,000
Kawempe Muslim SS 2,680,000
St Joseph SS Naggalama 2,350,000
Gayaza High School 2,600,000
St Mary’s Kitende 3,300,000
Mugwanya Summit College Kyengera 1,060,000
Mt St Mary’s Namagunga 2,480,000
Buddo SS 1,900,000
St Mark’s College Namagoma 1,500,000
Iganga SS 1,800,000
Ntare School 2,020,000
St Henry’s College Kitovu 2,170,000
Seeta High School 2,500,000
Makerere College School 2,504,000
Namirembe Hillside High School, Gayaza 2,500,000
St Peters Nsambya SS 1,500,000
St Lucia Hill School Namagoma 1,550,000
Masaka Secondary School 1,243,000
St Lawrence SS Sonde Namugongo 1,683,000
Jinja SS 570,000
Bukoyo SS 700,000
Lango College, Lira City 600,000
Greenlight Islamic School Nansana 1,295,000
Gombe SSS 2,100,000
Pride SS Mityana 650,000
Kaliro High 450,000

