Uganda Martyrs SS Namugongo most expensive school as new fees structure sends parents into panic

Monday 20th February 2023 is the official date for all Senior one students to report to school, however, Schools across the country have however hiked school fees with some going up to sh3m.

With a better performance compared to last year (2021), more students are eligible to join secondary school which means the demand for secondary education is higher.

Some school heads have however cited the tough economic times as reason enough for most schools to hike school fees.

Here is a list of the schools and the fees they are charging in no particular order;

School Fee (s) Uganda Martyrs Namugongo 3,155,000 Nabisunsa Girls SS 3,000,000 Kings College Buddo 2,553,000 Gayaza High School 2,600,000 Trinity College Nabbingo 2,800,000 Kawempe Muslim SS 2,680,000 St Joseph SS Naggalama 2,350,000 Gayaza High School 2,600,000 St Mary’s Kitende 3,300,000 Mugwanya Summit College Kyengera 1,060,000 Mt St Mary’s Namagunga 2,480,000 Buddo SS 1,900,000 St Mark’s College Namagoma 1,500,000 Iganga SS 1,800,000 Ntare School 2,020,000 St Henry’s College Kitovu 2,170,000 Seeta High School 2,500,000 Makerere College School 2,504,000 Namirembe Hillside High School, Gayaza 2,500,000 St Peters Nsambya SS 1,500,000 St Lucia Hill School Namagoma 1,550,000 Masaka Secondary School 1,243,000 St Lawrence SS Sonde Namugongo 1,683,000 Jinja SS 570,000 Bukoyo SS 700,000 Lango College, Lira City 600,000 Greenlight Islamic School Nansana 1,295,000 Gombe SSS 2,100,000 Pride SS Mityana 650,000 Kaliro High 450,000

