Uganda Martyrs SS Namugongo most expensive school as new fees structure sends parents into panic
Monday 20th February 2023 is the official date for all Senior one students to report to school, however, Schools across the country have however hiked school fees with some going up to sh3m.
With a better performance compared to last year (2021), more students are eligible to join secondary school which means the demand for secondary education is higher.
Some school heads have however cited the tough economic times as reason enough for most schools to hike school fees.
Here is a list of the schools and the fees they are charging in no particular order;
|School
|Fee (s)
|Uganda Martyrs Namugongo
|3,155,000
|Nabisunsa Girls SS
|3,000,000
|Kings College Buddo
|2,553,000
|Gayaza High School
|2,600,000
|Trinity College Nabbingo
|2,800,000
|Kawempe Muslim SS
|2,680,000
|St Joseph SS Naggalama
|2,350,000
|St Mary’s Kitende
|3,300,000
|Mugwanya Summit College Kyengera
|1,060,000
|Mt St Mary’s Namagunga
|2,480,000
|Buddo SS
|1,900,000
|St Mark’s College Namagoma
|1,500,000
|Iganga SS
|1,800,000
|Ntare School
|2,020,000
|St Henry’s College Kitovu
|2,170,000
|Seeta High School
|2,500,000
|Makerere College School
|2,504,000
|Namirembe Hillside High School, Gayaza
|2,500,000
|St Peters Nsambya SS
|1,500,000
|St Lucia Hill School Namagoma
|1,550,000
|Masaka Secondary School
|1,243,000
|St Lawrence SS Sonde Namugongo
|1,683,000
|Jinja SS
|570,000
|Bukoyo SS
|700,000
|Lango College, Lira City
|600,000
|Greenlight Islamic School Nansana
|1,295,000
|Gombe SSS
|2,100,000
|Pride SS Mityana
|650,000
|Kaliro High
|450,000