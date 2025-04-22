Uganda : Museveni Pays Tribute to Pope Francis

Pope Francis is welcomed by Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni, right, as he arrives at the international airport in Entebbe, Uganda, Nov. 27. (CNS photo/Paul Haring) See POPE-UGANDA-ARRIVE Nov. 27, 2015.

Your Eminence Pietro Paroli,

It is with profound sadness that I have received the news of the passing of His Holiness Pope Francis.

On behalf of the Government and the people of the Republic of Uganda, and on my own behalf, I extend our deepest and most heartfelt condolences to you and, through you, to the entire Catholic Church worldwide.

His Holiness Pope Francis will be remembered as an extraordinary spiritual leader and a deeply respected theologian whose unwavering commitment to the faith revitalized the Church’s mission in an increasingly secular world. His voice for peace, social justice, compassion, and humility touched the hearts of millions and inspired hope among the faithful.

His readiness and enthusiasm to deal with other faiths such as the Moslems, the Orthodox Christians, etc, meant that he was a religious leader who was truly in the Kisinde (track) of Jesus as Jesus taught us in the parable of the Good Samaritan in the book of Luke 10:29-37. His legacy of love, unity, and service to humanity will endure for generations to come.

We stand in solidarity with Catholics in Uganda and around the globe during this time of mourning.

May his soul rest in eternal peace.

Please accept, Your Eminence, the assurances of my highest consideration.

Yoweri K. Museveni

President of the Republic of Uganda

