Uganda National lottery celebrates more multi-millionaire winners

In the busy corners of Kawala, Kawempe Division, excitement reverberated through the modest home of George William Kyakuwa Kibirige, a 57-year-old carpenter and a dedicated player of the Uganda National Lottery. On a fateful day in late June, George’s routine of picking numbers finally paid off handsomely.

George, known for his persistence as a seasonal farmer, opted for a quick pick ticket. UGX 12,000 . Little did he know that his numbers—carefully chosen by fate—would match perfectly with the draw 21 on June 21, 2024. George’s winning ticket, validated three days later, revealed a win of UGX 10,095,600.

“I couldn’t believe it at first,” George recounted, a smile spreading across his face as he recalled the moment he checked his ticket at the local retailer’s shop. “I had to call my wife immediately. We prayed together and thanked God for this unexpected blessing.”

George, with plans as humble as his beginnings, intends to utilize his windfall to repair his family home and secure his children’s education. His story serves as a testament to the transformative power of participation and belief in luck.

Similarly touched by fortune, Lawrence Matovu, a 27-year-old resident of Kakajjo zone in Bweyogerere, had his life altered just by buying a DAILY LOTTO ticket. Lawrence’s diligence paid off on May 22, 2024, when he manually selected the winning combination with a mere UGX 3,000 wager. His reward? A significant UGX 5,054,500.

“I couldn’t contain my joy when I validated my ticket at the neighbourhood supermarket,” Lawrence shared. “I immediately shared the news with the supermarket attendant, who cheered along with me.”

For Lawrence, the windfall represents an opportunity to invest in a piece of land—a dream he never thought possible until now.

Another lucky winner, Alex Namalabe, a 40-year-old businessman from Nakawa division, joined the ranks of fortunate winners when his instincts guided him to pick the right numbers on July 2, 2024 draw number 32. Investing a mere UGX 3,000 , Alex’s manual selection brought him UGX 5,064,800, earmarked to bolster his business ventures.

“One of my friends won a DAILY LOTTO jackpot, which inspired me to try my luck,” Alex explained when he visited the ITHUBA Uganda Headquarters to claim his prize. “When I validated my ticket and confirmed my win, I couldn’t wait to share the news with my friend.”

George, Lawrence, and Alex’s stories are emblematic of the Uganda National Lottery’s commitment to enriching lives through the DAILY LOTTO and many other games on offer. Their wins not only validate the power of aspiration and intuition but also serve as inspirations

For George, Lawrence, and Alex, that chance has already become a reality, forever changing their lives in ways they never imagined possible.

Michelle van Trotsenburg, Head of Marketing and Corporate Affairs at ITHUBA Uganda, congratulates all the winners, stating, “We are thrilled to see so many winners . Your participation and support drive our mission to create daily winners and transform lives. Congratulations to all the lucky winners, and we look forward to seeing even more participants in our upcoming draws.”

