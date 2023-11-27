Uganda Police Wins Shooting range Competition

Advertisements

By Emma Amooti



In a triumphant display of marksmanship, the Uganda Police Force emerged victorious on November 24, 2023, in the shooting range competitions held at Kigo Shooting Ground.

This contest served as a preamble to the highly anticipated Interforce Games, that commenced today, (Saturday) with Athletics at Masindi ground.

The Uganda Police Force showcased exceptional prowess by clinching the top position in short-range shooting and securing a commendable second place in long-range shooting. Additionally, their mastery in falling plates garnered recognition, solidifying their standing as the leading team with an impressive 2,510 points.

Participants in different sports activities are drawn from Uganda Peoples’ Defence Forces (UPDF), Uganda Wildlife Authority (UWA), Uganda Prisons Services (UPS) and the host, Uganda Police Force (UPF).

Uganda police force hosted this year’s 17th edition at Uganda prisons service shooting range grounds in Kigo with a run that saw the best participants receive medals. Different officials credited the games for bringing unity among the forces.



According to Police social media X they revealed that their marksmen outshone their sister forces.

This years edition, Police scooped gold gunning 2,510 points compared to last years 2335 points while in Kasese, UPDF secured the second place with silver medal with 2,487 points compared to last years edition with 2,065 points while Uganda Wildlife Authority took bronze with 1,564 points slightly below compared to last edition they hosted in Kasese they collected and 1,751 points and lastly with no medal was Uganda prisons service with 1,214 points good improvement compared to last years edition with 1,001 points.

Meanwhile, The week-long sporting inter-force event will be concluded by a grand function expected to be graced by the Minister of Defence and other heads of armed forces on December 1st 2023.

