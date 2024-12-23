Uganda Shines at the Mister Africa International in Sierra Leon as Wafula, other Ugandans win

A Ugandan based in Germany Steven Sunday, has won the crown for Mister Africa international, while Wafula Denis aka wafula_of_uganda has won Africa’s top model title, and a regional title for Mr Eastern Africa 2024.

Mister Africa International has come to its conclusion with Wafula Denis from Uganda trailing fourth behind a Germany based Ugandan Steven Sunday who claimed the African pearly crown passed on to him by the former mister Africa international winner 2020 – Dr Emmanuel Umoh of Nigeria. The battle of the African Kings drowned contestants from 30 African countries, but has ended with Steven Sunday- a Ugandan; claiming the crown. It is the first time in our country’s History for a Ugandan pageant winning an international crown.

Wafula_of _Uganda, as he’s known on his Instagram page, won the title for Africa’s top model and the regional title of Mr East Africa.

The chiselled “Shaka zulu” lookalike, was given the title of Africa’s top model on Sunday night 22nd December 2024 at Lagoonda’s MAMBA POINT HOTEL- Freetown. Wafula has the ultimate goal of raising money for skilling young African youths, so they can become job creators rather than job seekers. Speaking from Freetown- the capital of Sierra Leone where the final competitions were held over the weekend, Wafula thanked every one who voted for him overwhelmingly. He appreciated the tough lengthy journey since June 2024, which included a strict diet, a lot of reading, daily rehearsals of probable interview questions, vigorous physical and mental exercises plus staying out of the public. “My manager Agaba Samuel Rujumba is a tough cookie who doesn’t believe in excuses, and will not let you rest until the task at hand is accomplished. I can eat whatever I want; now that the competitions are over. Nonetheless I thank him for his efforts. What I have achieved tonight was because of a manager who first believed in me.” Wafula jokingly said with a winner’s smile.

Denis Wafula hailing from Busia, was discovered by a London based Ugandan Author, who picked interest in the young man, following the desire to front an Ugandan in the 2024 Mister Africa International pageantry. Definitely Wafula happened to be at the right place at the right time to be fronted in the annual International male competition that is run by the House of Twitch. The premium African male pageant late on Invited Wafula Denis to participate in the 2024 pageantry; together with other African male title holders, following Wafula’s daunting task of sending them his project video and pictures after being convinced by his manager to do so.

The pictures which caught the attention of the management team at Mister Africa International in Lagos, were followed by an invitation letter; acknowledging Wafula as a formidable masculine pageant. And the rest is history.

The show was launched in 2012 by Ayotunde Twitch and Jennifer Richards at the African centre- London; and was held in London till 2018 when it was hosted in Nigeria in 2018 and 2019. Sierra Leone’s Adonis O Holi was the first winner of the male pageant. Other winners in the past, include Jean De dieu Ntabanganyimana of Rwanda commonly known as Jay Rwanda, and Calisa Abdul from Tanzania; just to mention but a few.

Since its inception 35 countries have sent their representatives to the event. The winners typically travel to different countries during their reign, promoting Mister Africa’s advocacy which is to promote Talent (skill acquisition) and Education in Africa.

The winners also use the platform to push their projects. For example, Akol Dok of South Sudan, the 2015 winner, used the platform to build a school in his hometown. Wafula Denis’s platform is: Tackling cultural Identity crisis on the African Continent.

According to his manager Agaba Samuel Rujumba, Wafula Denis is scheduled to arrive in the country on Thursday 26/12/2025 at 12:55 AM aboard Ethiopian Airlines flight number ET 0338

