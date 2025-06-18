Uganda, Slovenia sign EU-Backed MoU to Boost Mineral Exploration

Uganda has signed a Shs16.8 billion ( €3.5 million) Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Geological Survey of Slovenia to enhance the country’s mineral exploration and development.

The agreement, signed at Petroleum House in Entebbe Municipality, Wakiso District, was formalized by Eng. Irene Bateebe, Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Energy and Mineral Development (MEMD), on behalf of Uganda, while Dr. Milos Bavec represented Slovenia.

Eng. Bateebe stated that the MoU aims to reduce risks in Uganda’s mining sector, attract investment, and improve strategic planning through a geo-programme backed by the European Union. This marks the second phase of collaboration between Uganda and Slovenia’s Geological Survey.

Advertisements

‘’I signed a memorandum of understanding with the Geological Survey of Slovenia under the support of the European Union to support us on aspects of quantifying or knowing the mineral resources we have in terms of quantities, how much. As the Ministry and as the government we have done extensive surveys, we have covered airborne geophysical surveys for the entire country including Karamoja as the most recent and now we want to narrow down to specific minerals and quantify and know what amounts we have of the different minerals’’, said Batebe.

A key focus of the agreement is the collection and evaluation of data on Uganda’s critical mineral deposits, including lithium, cobalt, nickel, rare earth elements, copper, and tin. The MEMD will prioritize these minerals due to their economic and strategic importance.

Citing projections from the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), Eng. Bateebe noted that global demand for critical minerals is expected to surge six-fold by 2050. She stressed the need for Uganda to add value to its mineral resources to maximize national benefits.

The partnership includes €3.5 million in funding through PanAfGeo and an additional €6.5 million via the German Corporation for International Cooperation (GIZ). According to Bateebe, the initiative will help Uganda assess its mineral wealth, guide investor engagement, and provide strategic direction for the Uganda National Mining Company (UNMC).

She added that the project would encourage local investors to enter the mining sector while creating employment opportunities, particularly for youth, through new mines and factories.

Agnes Alaba, Commissioner of the MEMD’s Mines Department, revealed that Uganda was selected by the European Union to lead mineral exploration efforts in the region. She stated that the agreement aligns with Uganda’s National Development Plans III and IV, which emphasize mineral sector growth.

Dr. Bavec noted that Slovenia and Uganda’s Geological Survey have a long-standing partnership, with future efforts centered on capacity building, knowledge exchange, and promoting evaluated mineral targets.

Fred Alex Tugume, Commissioner of the MEMD’s Geological Survey Department, said the MoU would enable Uganda to conduct advanced mineral exploration and produce high-quality data to attract investment. He added that Ugandan geoscientists would receive training, including Master’s degree programs and refresher courses.

‘’This collaboration we have with the Slovenia Geological Survey through the PanAfGeo Project will help us focus on some few selected targets where we shall cut out detailed exploration and we come up with good results for investment promotion. Within the same program our geoscientists will be trained at different levels from master’s level and others will be going for these refresher programs and we shall get up to a database where we’ll be able to have it as a nascent in the data management’’, noted Dr. Tugume.

About Post Author