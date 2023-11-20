Uganda Swimming Team Off To Kigali

Advertisements

By Emma Amooti

The Uganda swimming team of Fifty-One (51) swimmers from different age categories in Junior to masters have been flagged off to take part in the eighth edition of the Africa Aquatics Zone 3 Swimming Championships that is starting in Kigali, Rwanda this week on Thursday.

Uganda is among the 12 countries confirmed to participate in the highly-anticipated Africa Aquatics Zone 3 Swimming Championship which is due at Gahanga Swimming Pool, Kigali, from November 23rd to 26th, 2023.

The swimmers completed their last training over the weekend (Sunday) at the Waves Fitness Harbor swimming pool in Kigoowa, Ntinda.

The competition, now in its eighth edition, is organized by the Africa swimming governing body, Africa Aquatics, and serves as a qualifying event for the Commonwealth Games.

Uganda swimmers both the juniors and masters with others from Ethiopia, Burundi, Kenya, South Sudan, Tanzania, Sudan, Eritrea, Djibouti, South Africa, and host nation Rwanda will gather in Kigali for the regional competition. They will compete in various categories including Freestyle, Backstroke, Breaststroke and Butterfly and Medals will be up for grabs in 50m, 100m, 200m and 400m.

It should be noted that the Africa Aquatics Zone 3 Swimming Championship was initially scheduled to be held in Khartoum, Sudan but, due to security issues, CANA decided to shift it to Kigali, Rwanda who last hosted a similar competition in 2016.

