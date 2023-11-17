Uganda to Face Tanzania In Cecafa U-18 Boys Championship

Uganda has been drawn in group B of the CECAFA U-18 boys championship slated to take place November 25th to December 9th 2023 in Kenya.
The draw was conducted by the CECAFA Competitions Director, Yussuf Mossi on Wednesday at the FUFA Technical Centre on the sidelines of the CECAFA U-15 Boys Championship in Njeru, Uganda
Uganda have been placed in group B that will be based in Kakamega alongside Tanzania, Zanzibar, and South Sudan while The hosts Kenya were drawn in Group A with Somalia, Rwanda, Sudan and Djibouti that will be based in Kisumu.
” We shall have the best two teams from each group qualify for the semi finals. The semi finals and final will all be played in Kisumu, ” added Mossi.
However, after the draw had been conducted, the Djibouti Football Federation (FDF) General Secretary, Youssouf Ahmed communicated that they had withdrawn their team from the CECAFA U-18 Boys Championship.
However, the Sudan Football Association (SFA) confirmed that they will field a team in the 2023 CECAFA U-18 Boys Championship.
Auka Gecheo, the CECAFA Executive Director, told media that all the members except Burundi, Ethiopia and Eritrea will take part in the competition.
” We are happy that despite the challenges ongoing, Sudan has made it clear they will participate in the Championship, ” added Gecheo.
Football activities have been suspended in Sudan since April 15th, 2023 when the war between the Sudanese Armed Forces and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces, rival factions of the military government of Sudan began.
Group A : Kenya, Somalia, Rwanda, Sudan, Djibouti (withdrew November 15th)
Group B : Tanzania, Zanzibar, South Sudan, Uganda.