Uganda to Mark World Tourism Day 2025 in Arua City

July 16, 2025
Uganda, like the rest of the world, celebrates World Tourism Day annually on September 27th. This day is dedicated to recognizing the significance of tourism and its multifaceted impact on society, encompassing social, cultural, political, and economic dimensions.

This year, the celebrations will be held in Arua City, located in the West Nile subregion. The theme for World Tourism Day 2025 is “Tourism and Sustainable Transformation.”

This theme underscores the crucial role of tourism in fostering green investment, promoting inclusive

growth, advancing digital technologies, and building community resilience.

As part of the preparations for the upcoming celebrations, a team from the Ministry of Tourism, Wildlife and Antiquities (MTWA) visited Arua City to assess the area and determine its readiness to host World Tourism Day (WTD).

While in Arua City, the MTWA

team met with the Local Organizing Committee from Arua City and planned the execution of activities.

The teams also inspected various potential host venues, hotels for accommodations,

and restaurants for food and refreshments. They identified different tourism attractions in the region and met with stakeholders and service providers in anticipation of the celebrations.

This collaborative effort aims to ensure a successful WTD event in Arua City.

