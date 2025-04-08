Uganda wants trade imbalance addressed as the Uganda-Tanzania trade Mission Kicks off in Kampala 

The Uganda-Tanzania Trade Mission 2025, officially kicked off in Kampala under the theme, “Building Stronger Trade Partnerships for Long-Term Prosperity.” The week-long series of events spearheaded by the Uganda High Commission in Dar-Es-Salaam, promoting Economic and Commercial Diplomacy, took place at the Four Points Hotel, in Kampala, Uganda.

Senior officials, delegates, and business officials from the United Republic of Tanzania and Uganda, took part in this event and shared insights on boosting trade for economic prosperity between the two countries.

During her remarks at the opening of the Mission, Vice Chairperson of the Private Sector Foundation (PSFU), Ms Sarah Kagingo, who represented PSFU board chair, Mr Humphrey Nzeyi, welcomed the delegation of Tanzania to Uganda. She recalled that PSFU, which would clock 30 years in 2025, is Uganda’s apex body for the private sector made up of 341 Business Associations, Corporate bodies, and the central Public Sector Agencies. “PSFU has served as a focal point for private sector advocacy as well as capacity building and continues to sustain a positive policy dialogue with Government on behalf of the private sector,” she said.

Notably, she hailed the Uganda High Commission and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, in collaboration with key stakeholders for the Trade Mission initiative, which aims to encourage Tanzanian companies to seek business and investment opportunities in Uganda, particularly in agro-processing, construction materials, steel, dairy, pharmaceutical and fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG). “This trade mission is a testament to the enduring friendship and shared vision between Uganda and Tanzania,” she said.

High Commissioner of Uganda to Tanzania, H.E. Col (rtd) Fred Mwesigye expressed gratitude as he welcomed delegates to the Uganda-Tanzania Trade Mission 2025. He also pointed out the significant economic growth between Uganda and Tanzania which has grown significantly in recent years.

“In 2024, bilateral trade reached approximately USD 2.23 billion, a sharp increase from USD 1.36 billion in 2023, reflecting a positive trade trajectory. Uganda’s exports to Tanzania stood at USD 185 million, while imports from Tanzania reached USD 2.0 billion, highlighting not only the growing interdependence between our economies but also the trade imbalance that needs to be addressed” said Amb Mwesigye.

He commended the Government of Uganda, through the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, as well as the Ministry of Trade, Industry & Cooperatives, and the Uganda Revenue Authority (URA) for their unwavering support and for their vital role in trade facilitation.

Amb. Mwesigye concluded his remarks by urging the attendees to “seize the opportunity to drive our trade agenda forward and deepen economic ties between Uganda and Tanzania”.

Representing Minister of State of Foreign Affairs for Regional Cooperation, Chief guest Gen. Wilson Mbasu Mbadi, State Minister for Trade at the Ministry of Trade Industry and Cooperatives told the audience that the gathering marks a significant step in strengthening the commercial and investment ties between Uganda and Tanzania.

Notably, he mentioned that Uganda proudly showcases its dynamic industrial and entrepreneurial ecosystem, with companies like Liaoshen Industrial Park, Pearl Dairy, Namanve Industrial Park, and many more offering joint ventures, supply chain partnerships, and market integration opportunities. These efforts are crucial in fostering a competitive and integrated regional economy.

Hon Mbadi reflected on new infrastructural developments like the East African Crude Oil Pipeline that have created an economically conducive environment.

“We also celebrate transformative projects like the East African Crude Oil Pipeline (EACOP), which will unlock over USD 20 billion in revenue, create 10,000+ jobs, and boost sectors like energy, logistics, and telecommunications. Uganda remains committed to building a conducive business environment, focused on reducing transaction costs and expanding market access,” he remarked.

Representing the High Commissioner of Tanzania to Uganda, Mr Masunga Biteko, delivered powerful remarks during the Uganda-Tanzania Trade Mission in Uganda, highlighting the deep-rooted friendship and shared vision for prosperity. He emphasized that the sole purpose of the Trade Mission was to explore and unlock the vast potential within the bilateral trade relationship between Uganda and Tanzania and forge partnerships that create opportunities that will drive economic growth and development in both Tanzania and Uganda. Mr. Biteko encouraged his fellow Tanzanians and the Ugandan hosts to continue using the Air Tanzania Company Limited service for both passenger and freight transportation and the MV Umoja, KAZI NDA, to transport goods between the two nations.

The Trade Mission which runs until the end of the week will include a B2B session as well as field visits to the Kapeeka and Namanve Industrial Parks.

