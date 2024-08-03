Uganda woos Gabon president to her industries

Gabon's Prsident Brice Oligui Nguema and delegation inspecting some of the military armoured vehicles being assemblled at Nakasongola during his tour of the facilities on Friday

The Transitional President of the Gabonese Republic, H.E. Brice ClotaireOligui Nguema and the First Lady of Gabon, Mrs. Zita Oligui Nguema, on 1st August, 2024 visited and toured Fine Spinners Uganda Limited factory, located at Spring Road,Kiswa Zone in Bugolobi, Kampala City.

H.E Nguema and the First Lady were received at the facility by the Chairman of the Textile company, Mr. Jaswinder Bedi and his son who is also the Chief Executive Officer of the factory, Mr. Sav Bedi. They were conducted on a guided tour of the production line that highlights the process of manufacturing right from spinning, weaving and knitting; culminating to the manufacturing of the final products such as T-shirts,all types of dresses for both children and women, men’s wear as well as uniforms for various entities, among others.

Fine Spinners Uganda Limited are manufacturers of sustainable, traceable cotton textiles and garments from Ugandan high-quality cotton.

President Nguema expressed his appreciation and gratitude on witnessing the success story of the campaign waged by his Ugandan counterpart, H.E Yoweri Museveni of championing value addition on raw materials.

He expressed his wish to collaborate with the government of Uganda to promote value addition program for the benefit of the people of the two sister nations.

“I am very impressed by what we have seen in this factory. To transform a product from its initial form is very impressive indeed.I am very pleased and I wish to form partnership with the government of Uganda in adding value to our products,” he remarked at the end of the tour of the plant.

According to the CEO of the facility, Mr. Sav Bedi, the Bugolobi factory employs over 1,500 Ugandans who mainly receive their training on the job. Most of the products are exported to European, Asian and African countries.

The backbone of the economy of Gabon,a country with a population of over 2.4 million people,is largely dependent on agriculture, forestry, minerals,oil and tourism.

Today, afternoon, President Nguema in the company of the First Lady, Mrs. Zita Nguema embarked on another tour at Luwero Industries Complex.

They were hosted by the Managing Director of the National Enterprise Corporation (NEC), Lt. Gen. James Mugira and the General Manager of Luwero Industries, Maj. Gen Sabiiti Muzeyi.

The guests toured the Pro-Heli International Services Limited whose operations are repair, maintenance, overhaul and upgrade of helicopters.

President Nguema was later taken to the armoured vehicle manufacturing plant where they viewed armoured vehicles and boats.

Earlier on arrival, H.E President Nguema made a few remarks at the Pro-Heli International Services Limited, where he expressed his heartfelt gratitude to President Museveni and the First Lady and Minister of Education and Sports, Maama Janet Museveni, the government and the people of Uganda for the warm welcome extended to him, the First Lady as well as other members of the delegation.

President Nguema described his visit as a fruitful one after his interaction with his host President Yoweri Museveni on a wide range of issues pertaining to mutual interest of Gabon and Uganda.

He, however, reiterated his call for the deepening of close cooperation and collaboration between the two countries in areas of health, agriculture, military and many other fields.

Lt. Gen. Mugira told the guests that the corporation is a commercial and business arm of the Ministry of Defence. He said the aim was to foster self-reliance and build the local capacity of exploiting the natural resources for the strategic security of the black race.

“For the strategic security of the black race and the spirit of Pan-Africanism as brothers and sisters, there is a need to explore the abundant opportunities in order to cooperate and collaborate in the defence sector including supporting the growth and development of each other’s defence Industries,” he stressed.

Lt. Gen. Mugira, therefore, strongly rooted for the ending of defence dependency syndrome from the outside world but to bolster the local capacity by manufacturing defence equipment within African nations to guarantee their sovereignty and true Independence.

Maj. Gen. Sabiiti briefed the guests on the activities and operations of the Industry whose spectrum covers not only military areas but also civilian sectors.

President Nguema was also accompanied by members of his delegation, Ugandan government officials who included the Minister of Defense and Veteran Affairs Hon. Jacob Oboth-Obothand the Minister of Lands, Housing and Urban Development Hon. Judith Nabakooba.

After the tour, President Nguema and his delegation left for Gabon. At Entebbe International Airport, the President was seen off by the Vice President of Uganda, H.E .Jessica Alupo, the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Gen. Jeje Odongo, Hon. Jacob ObothOboth, Hon. Judith Nabakooba, the Deputy Chief of Defence Forces Lt. Gen. Sam Okiding and Uganda’s envoy to Gabon, Ambassador Matata Twaha.

