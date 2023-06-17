Uganda Youth Chess Team in need of funds for International Olympiad

Advertisements

The Uganda Youth Chess Team are in need of funds to facilitate their participation at the Youth U16 Olympiad scheduled for August 12 -19 2023 in Eindhoven, Netherlands. These young players (12 in number), having excelled at chess at a national level have the opportunity to represent Uganda, for the first time, on the international scene.

By press time, $1,250 USD was raised but the target is $28,400. 13 donations have been made so far.

Donations will assist in covering expenses such as travel tickets, registration fees, the International Chess Federation (FIDE) fees, team uniforms, accommodation and meals.

The Budget:

Team Black, consisting of 4 players and 1 captain, has their accommodation and meals graciously taken care of by the host. They only require support for their tickets, registration, team uniforms, and FIDE fees.

Teams, Yellow & Red, consisting of 8 players, need tickets, accommodation and meals, registration, team uniforms, and FIDE fees. The entire team will stay at the designated hotel in Eindhoven for 7 nights.

Tickets are estimated at $1300 each, Visa fees at $80 each, registration at $110 each, and FIDE fees at $28 each. The team uniform kit is estimated at $100 per player. Accommodation and meals are priced at $770 per person.

Please note that one accompanying coach and one accompanying parent’s expenses are covered by the parents themselves. However, support is still needed to cover the expenses of the participating players and an additional coach.

The total bill for the travel and tournament expenses of the team comes to approximately $28,400.

How You Can Help:

Donate through this link: https://www.gofundme.com/f/support-ugandan-chess-heroes-on-their-journey?utm_campaign=p_cp+share-sheet&utm_medium=copy_link_all&utm_source=customer

Join the chess family in championing the cause of greatness, hope, and inspiration. Your support will become a vital force in transforming a community in need of positive role models.

