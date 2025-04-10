Ugandan appointed to African Union Advisory Group on AI’s impact on peace, security, and governance

Dr. Kennedy Javuru, a leading expert in strategic communications and a distinguished scholar, has been appointed to the African Union (AU) Peace and Security Council’s newly established Advisory Group on Artificial Intelligence (AI) and its impact on peace, security, and governance across the continent.

This prestigious appointment underscores Dr. Javuru’s extensive experience and unwavering commitment to advancing the ethical adoption of new communication technologies.

Dr. Javuru, a Ugandan based in the UK has extensive experience and qualifications in strategic communications, holding a graduate degree from Makerere University, a Master’s degree in Strategic Communication from the London School of Economics, a Master’s and PhD in Mass Communications from London Metropolitan University. He is currently studying for a Masters in Law (Artificial Intelligence) at the University of London. Dr. Javuru advises the Greater London Authority (GLA) on the integration of new communication technologies into strategic decision-making processes.

The Advisory Group, comprised of nine esteemed members carefully selected across Africa, was established following a resolution by the AU Peace and Security Council in June 2024. Its mandate is to study the implications of AI on peace, security, democracy, and development within Africa, and to guide the AU Commission in harnessing AI for addressing emerging challenges across the continent. The group will also recommend strategies for incorporating AI into electoral processes, peacebuilding, reconciliation, post-conflict reconstruction, and governance.

The Advisory Group will also focus on vital issues such as data protection, transparency, and the development of an AI governance framework at the continental level. Dr. Javuru’s appointment represents a significant step for Uganda and East Africa’s participation in continental efforts to leverage technology for sustainable development and peaceful governance.

In his response to the appointment, Dr. Javuru expressed his deep gratitude, saying:

“I am honoured to serve and contribute to shaping Africa’s future through responsible AI governance. This is a pivotal time to ensure technology enhances peace, security, and democratic processes across the continent.”

The Advisory Group will support the AU Peace and Security Commission over the next four years, offering valuable research, policy recommendations, and data to assist the AU in integrating AI to promote sustainable peace, stability, and development in Africa.

Dr. Javuru will represent the East African region on the Advisory Group and his role in this prestigious group positions Uganda as an active participant in the global conversation on harnessing AI for the betterment of societies, highlighting the nation’s commitment to shaping the future of Africa in a technology-driven world.

