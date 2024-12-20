Ugandan Children Crowned Champions at the EnjoyAI 2024 Global Final in China

Kampala, Uganda – December 18th, 2024: Ugandan teenagers from the African School of Innovations Science and Technology, the organization that runs the Young Engineers STEM program in Uganda have emerged champions at the EnjoyAI 2024 Global Final in Shanghai, China.

This remarkable victory marks a significant milestone for Uganda, solidifying its position as a rising star in the global AI and robotics landscape.

Young Engineers Uganda is a STEM Education programme operated by the African School of Innovations Science and Technology (ASIST) limited.

The Young Engineers Uganda team, comprising 10 young innovators, departed for Shanghai, China, on December 12, 2024, to represent Uganda in the EnjoyAI Competition 2024.

The team was led by Ms. Maureen Ayebare Karamagi, CEO of African School of Innovations Science and Technology (ASIST) Ltd/Young Engineers Uganda.

The EnjoyAI Competition, a global and yearly event, brings together talented individuals from around the world to demonstrate their AI skills and collaborate on innovative projects. This year’s championship saw participation from 34 countries, including China, from across the world, competing in different categories. Uganda competed in the Galactic Defence Battle Challenge, where it emerged as a champion for 2024 Global Final.

Uganda fielded five teams, with three teams participating in the Galactic Defence Battle game and two teams competing in the closing ceremony of sports. The Uganda teams’ robots also stood out, winning the “Dedicated” and “Team Spirit” awards.

The participants consisted of:

Aicha Rashid Kabazungu Housna Rashid Kansime Saira Rashid Kasemire Ishanga Nathan Kaguta Ssozi Zaki Muhwezi Kouyate Josepha Kansiime Linda Lesly Praise Noowe Gamaliel Owamaani Lowena Mwiza Rugyendo Migisha Leanne Ulrika Rugyendo

Two coaches Anantori Tucungwire and Monica Arinaitwe, the Chief Operations Officer, Ms. Tusiimire Kapere Caroline, parent representatives Patience Bakyengana and Agatha Abaho, were also present to witness this great achievement!

“We are thrilled and proud of our team’s achievement,” said Ms. Maureen Ayebare Karamagi, CEO of African School of Innovations Science and Technology (ASIST) Ltd/Young Engineers Uganda. “This victory is a testament to the talent, dedication, and hard work of our young innovators.”

Ms. Karamagi also extended her appreciation to the Young Engineers Uganda coaches for their commitment to training young innovators in STEM and robotics projects.

During their visit to Shanghai, the team also had the opportunity to participate in a STEM tour at The Shanghai Minhang Polytechnic, where they were welcomed by the governor and president. The team was promised collaboration and exchange programs with the polytechnic.

The collaboration will also help to scale STEM education activities across the country, helping to reach the undeserved and unserved communities.

While at the polytechnic, the team also participated in STEMactivity and face painting, which showcased their creativity and innovation.

Young Engineers Uganda is a flagship program of African School of Innovations Science and Technology (ASIST) Ltd, a STEM and robotics organization in Uganda.

The program aims to nurture the next generation of scientists, innovators, problem solvers, entrepreneurs, and critical thinkers.

The programme was founded in 2016 by journalist and entrepreneur Arinaitwe Rugyendo with the aim of nurturing the next generation of STEM leaders.

This achievement is not the first for Young Engineers Uganda.

On November 15-18, 2024, the program participated in the Young Engineers Pan Africa STEM Competition in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania, where the Uganda team won first place and returned with a trophy.

In 2023 and this year, various teenagers on the programme represented Uganda twice at both the Vex World Robotics Championship and the Pan African Robotics Championship in the USA and Senegal, respectively.

Recently, on November 29, 2024, the program organized the first-ever Uganda National STEM and Vex Robotics Championship, where over 300 kids showcased problem-solving robotics projects. Fourteen teams emerged as winners and will represent Uganda in the US and UK Robotics events next year.

The victory of Young Engineers Uganda at the EnjoyAICompetition 2024 is a testament to the country’s growing prowess in AI, robotics, and STEM education.

As Uganda continues to invest in the development of its young innovators, the country is poised to become a major player in the global tech landscape.

