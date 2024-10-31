Ugandan Court Grants Bail to Indian – Swiss Billionaire Amid Calls for Justice & Transparency

The Oswals stated that the Menaria family (PICTURED ABOVE) had taken a large loan from them, which has been alleged to avoid repayment.

KAMPALA-UGANDA: After a challenging three-week detention, a prominent Indian-Swiss businesswoman has been granted bail by a Ugandan Court.

However, she remains in Uganda as charges against her persist, despite the lack of evidence.

Detained since October 1, 2024, she faced allegations of kidnapping and intent to murder Mr. Menaria, a former employee of the Oswal family.

Recently, Menaria appeared in court unharmed and provided a notarized affidavit affirming that he was never kidnapped and had stayed with his employers willingly.

He also admitted to dishonesty, breaches of confidentiality, and misappropriation of trade secrets toward his former employers, leading to a deterioration in the working relationship.

The Oswals stated that the Menaria family had taken a large loan from them, which has been alleged to avoid repayment.

The Indian-Swiss businesswoman experience has sparked serious concerns within Uganda and internationally about human rights and due process.

The Oswal family, well-known for their investment in Uganda’s economy, particularly through a $150 million project that created East Africa’s largest ENA plant, described her detention as deeply unjust.

They allege that her detention conditions were severe, including over 90 hours in custody when the legal limit is only 48, arrest without a warrant, limited food, inadequate hygiene facilities, and denial of legal and family access.

Photos shared by her depict a reality of harsh conditions and emotional resilience as she awaits the outcome of her case.

Her mother, Radhika Oswal, voiced the family’s distress: “We are grateful that she has been granted bail, but this ordeal is far from over. The charges are without merit, and her detention was an abuse of power. We won’t rest until she is free to return home and the charges are dropped.”

Her sister, Ridi Oswal, expressed the family’s continued faith in justice: “She has shown resilience and has remained strong for our family. However, the handling of this case raises questions about the integrity of those involved, and we hope Uganda will show its commitment to justice by dropping these baseless charges.”

Throughout her detention, her compassion became evident as she donated clothing and supplies to children and others in need within the prison, finding ways to help despite her difficult circumstances.

As the Oswal family and supporters in Uganda and abroad call for justice, the case continues to attract attention, with many hopeful that Ugandan authorities will uphold the principles of fairness, transparency, and human rights that are central to the country’s reputation on the global stage.

The case could impact perceptions of Uganda as a safe place for investors, expats, and vulnerable young women.

Further updates will be shared as the case progresses.

