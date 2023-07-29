Ugandan Magistrate Netted sitting exams for his Bonkmate

Advertisements

A newly appointed magistrate has been arrested for sitting exams for his girlfriend at the Law Development Centre.

Semwogerere Ammaari also known as Mukisa Anthony who is among the new magistrate appointed by the Judicial Service Commission two weeks ago was caught red-handed sitting exams for his girlfriend Irene Mutonyi at the LDC campus.

In a statement released by LDC director, Frank Nigel Othembi confirmed that Semwogerere is a grade one magistrate.

“We reported the matter to the Police and he has been charged with two counts of uttering a false document contrary to Section 351 of the Penal Code Act and Impersonation contrary to Section 381 of the Penal Code Act and remanded to prison till August, 3, 2023. We will ensure that this case is prosecuted fully to its conclusion, including all other culpable persons,” Othembi said.

“LDC is currently conducting final written examinations across all its three Campuses- Kampala, Lira and Mbarara. LDC does not condone any act of examination malpractice. We will continue with our zero tolerance policy towards any such conduct.”

A separate statement by the Judiciary also confirmed Semwogerere as a grade one magistrate appointed recently by the Judicial Service Commission but revealed that going forward, he will not be employed in judiciary.

“Ssemwogerere Ammaari Musa was appointed a judicial officer on June 12, 2023 by the Judicial Service Commission alongside 86 other persons to the position of Magistrate Grade One on probation. According to the Chief Registrar, Her Worship Sarah Langa Siu, the Judiciary is finalizing the appointment process of the said officers after which they will be sworn in,” the judiciary said in a statement.

According to the judiciary, among the core principles in the code of conduct for judicial officers is integrity bedrock to the proper discharge of the judicial office.

“The judiciary reiterates its commitment in upholding its core values of independence, impartiality, transparency, professionalism, integrity, and accountability.

