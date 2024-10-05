Ugandan receives award for championing plastic recycling

Ategeka receives the award from one of the officials during the function in Nairobi

By Our Reporter

Uganda Plastic Manufacturers and Recyclers Association (UPMRA) Executive Director, Mr. Ategeka Moses, has been internationally recognized for his exceptional advocacy & promotion of plastic recycling technologies in East Africa.

“I am so proud and deeply honoured that Smart EXPO International has recognised my effort. Recycling plastics is crucial, and we must continue to make visible strides to protect our planet. It’s truly inspiring to be surrounded by fellow industry leaders, who share our commitment to advocating for plastic recycling.”

The former radio journalist turned politician, has made plastic recycling his personal mission. Firsthand experience has made him realise there is a big challenge in plastic disposal, in the country, and he decided to formulate a model of creating a source of livelihood from what many see as waste. “I realized how big the problem of poor disposal of plastics is, and that it affects everyone of us especially on rainy days. This inspired me to start gathering and recycling plastics.”

He received the award from Smart EXPO International, a global initiative championing green technology worldwide, stretching similar activities to Africa, Eurasia and beyond. This move is seen as a fast tracking effort to protect the environment, creating smart and green job opportunities.

In his message, Chairman Smart Expo International (India), Chief B. Swaminathan alias Swammy, orchestrated that with the growth of industrialisation, comes severe environmental hazards, hence need for green technology advancement to avert threats and damages to mother nature.

He commended and congratulated powerful advocates, like Ategeka who strive to create a society that values and embraces waste reduction, reuse, and recycling. At the same function, were international dignitaries from Africa, Europe, and Asia.

Kenya Cabinet Secretary for Coorperatives & SMEs, Rt. Hon. Wycliffe Oparanya represented the Government of Kenya, whereas, Tanzania Plastic Association (IPMAT) President, Chief Mushtak received an award for leading inclusive plastic green technologies in Tanzania. Uganda is viewed as one of the best holders of environment law, (2019 Act), because it advances science-technological development, alongside environment friendly practices.

About Post Author