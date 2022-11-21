Sensational singer Vjoj real names Isaac Oj Nsereko over the weekend performed together with many artists at a concert dubbed Grille Christmas gala 2022 that was held at Maya suit, 2 St Charles, St, Sheffield S9 3WU. The singer since then left a mark on everyone’s heart.

Vjoj performing for his fans

For starters, we now all agree that he is the boy of the moment and singer of all seasons with his presence at events that makes you wish all the singers were just like him.

As the event was taking place, the highlight of the evening was Vjoj. Everyone who was in attendance left heads high and wondering about the stage energy and sleek voice the singer possesses.

Well, the singer lived up to his promise after he performed for a record crowd.

As the performance got heated up, many fans were forced to get off their VVIP seats and hit the stage to show love and support to him.



Then, came the moment of truth when he started singing his latest tune ‘MAMA’. This got everyone on their toes. It is such a lovely song. He went on to perform it with ‘Your love’ for one full hour. Omukwano gwo MAMA is his next hit song set to be released soon.

Truth be told, his music is so powerful, it acts as a cool mist during a sweltering day. Dressed in trendy outfits, he delivered a powerful performance.

It was a message of glad tidings that even the ‘stubborn’ and argumentative music fans turned mellow when he made it on stage.

Vjojofficial has collaborated with several artistes including legendary Awilo Longomba in a song tittled Sekemba

His next step is Royal Regency in London at Miss Pride Africa Grand Finale. He is set to perfom alongside singer Nina Roz.

About Post Author

Editor author Gumizamu has a high interest and knowledge in the Ugandan entertainment space, an industry he has been actively involved in. ANY HOT STORY (CHEATERS, DIVORCE, VIDEOS, CORRUPTION, LAND WRANGLES, EXPOSES …ETAL) YOU WOULD LIKE US TO PUBLISH? CALL/TEXT/WHATSAPP 0755973676 OR EMAIL; dailypepperon@gmail.com See author's posts