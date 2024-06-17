Ugandans curse KCB as MTN-MoPesa loan system goes down

Ugandans who have been relying on MTN MoPesa, for instant loans via MTN mobile money platform are cursing.

The system has reportedly been down since last week.

Many users have found it difficult to access a loan.

Those who have had their loans cleared cannot access another one.

The intriguing part is that the system keeps telling them that they haven’t cleared, hence blocking them from accessing loans via other channels like Mokash or Mosente.

Airtel Uganda customers are reporting the same experience.

No statement has been issued but a call to a customer centre reveals that there is a system breakdown being worked on.

MTN Uganda partnered with KCB Bank Uganda for this purpose.

