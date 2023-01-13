Ugandans Set To Feature In 1000 Men In Oscar Kampala Brand

By Fab Mc

One of Uganda’s top generational brands is launching an exciting movement for thousands of Ugandans. The movement is dubbed “1000 Men in the Oscar Kampala Brand” and brings together enthusiastic gentlemen sporting the brand’s masterpieces.

Last year, Oscar Kampala set the bar high with the “300 Men in Oscar Kampala” movement that shuttered the country’s social media platforms.

The brand is set to recreate the exciting experience this time around with more people on board for the momentous occasion.

‘1000 men in the Oscar Kampala Brand’ will be an indiscriminate movement that intends to engage as many people as possible. It is no secret now that Ugandans are rushing to register on oscarkampala.com to participate in the movement.

Everyone deserves to be a part of this inevitable force that will go down in the annals of this year’s records as a landmark event in the fashion world. Oscar Kampala has succeeded despite all odds to reach thousands of Ugandans.

As a result of initiatives like the 1000 Men and 300 Men at Oscar Kampala, the brand is not only poised for glory, but also for lasting impact.

