Uganda’s Capital Markets Demonstrate Resilient Growth, Significant Regulatory Strides In First Half Of 2025

The Capital Markets Authority (CMA) and the Uganda Securities Exchange (USE) today announced a robust performance for Uganda’s capital markets in the first half of 2025, alongside significant advancements in the regulatory framework designed to foster innovation, enhance investor protection, and attract increased capital deployment. These developments were highlighted at a joint press conference held at the Uganda Business Facilitation Centre.

Mrs. Josephine Okui Ossiya, Chief Executive Officer of the Capital Markets Authority, addressed members of the press, emphasizing the collective efforts driving the positive trajectory of Uganda’s capital markets. “We are delighted to report on the strong performance and strategic milestones achieved in the quarter ending June 2025,” stated Mrs. Ossiya. “The CMA remains steadfast in its mandate to promote, facilitate, and develop an orderly, fair, and efficient capital markets industry, creating opportunities for all Ugandans.”

H1 2025 Market Performance Highlights:

The first half of 2025 saw impressive gains across key market metrics, reflecting growing investor confidence and a stable operating environment:

Macroeconomic Stability: The Uganda Shilling gained 0.4% against the USD and is projected to remain stable with a tendency to appreciate. Core inflation is forecast to average 4.5%–5.0% in FY2025/26, converging towards the 5% medium-term target. Uganda’s GDP growth reached 6.5% in H1 2025, up from 6% in H1 2024, with a medium-term projection of 7%. The average Central Bank Rate (CBR) decreased to 9.75% in H1 2025 from 9.94% in H1 2024.

Pivotal Regulatory Milestones:

The CMA has continued to strengthen Uganda’s regulatory framework, ensuring a robust and investor-friendly environment:

CMA Regulatory Sandbox Guidelines: The Board’s approval of these groundbreaking guidelines positions Uganda at the forefront of financial innovation. The sandbox will provide a controlled environment for testing innovative capital-raising solutions and financial technologies, aligning with the National Development Plan IV and the Government’s Ten-Fold Program to unlock financing for key sectors.

Key Market Developments and Issuer Compliance:

The CMA continues to closely monitor market developments to safeguard investor interests:

MTN Uganda: The CMA assures the investing public that investments in MTN Uganda remain safe following the Extra-ordinary General Meeting approval for the structural separation of MTN Mobile Money (U) Limited from MTN.

The CMA assures the investing public that investments in MTN Uganda remain safe following the Extra-ordinary General Meeting approval for the structural separation of MTN Mobile Money (U) Limited from MTN. Umeme Counter: Developments on the Umeme counter are being closely monitored to safeguard shareholder interests and maintain market confidence.

Developments on the Umeme counter are being closely monitored to safeguard shareholder interests and maintain market confidence. EABL: EABL has completed its tender offer to buy up to 1.81% of UBL shares at UGX 5,630 each, raising its stake to 98.32%.

EABL has completed its tender offer to buy up to 1.81% of UBL shares at UGX 5,630 each, raising its stake to 98.32%. Issuer Compliance:The CMA reported on the timely submission of Annual Accounts (10 companies), Interim Accounts (3 companies), and Profit Warnings (4 companies). Six Annual General Meetings (AGMs) were concluded, with five more expected in July 2025.

Launch of the Capital Markets Handbook:

A significant highlight of the press conference was the official launch of the First Edition of the Capital Markets Handbook. This comprehensive document is designed to:

Educate and Create Awareness: Provide clear information on capital markets and products, empowering informed decisions.

Provide clear information on capital markets and products, empowering informed decisions. Promote Market Development: Showcase opportunities and foster financial literacy.

Showcase opportunities and foster financial literacy. Serve as a Regulatory and Compliance Guide: Offer an official reference for laws, regulations, and policies.

Offer an official reference for laws, regulations, and policies. Enhance Investor Protection: Ensure investors understand their rights and provide mechanisms for dispute resolution.

Ensure investors understand their rights and provide mechanisms for dispute resolution. Act as a Key Reference Material:Be an invaluable resource for research and policy formulation.

“This handbook is a testament to our commitment to transparency, investor education, and the overall development of a robust and accessible capital market in Uganda,” Mrs. Ossiya concluded. “We encourage everyone to utilize this resource to deepen their understanding and engagement with the capital markets.”

The CMA reaffirms its unwavering commitment to fostering fair and efficient capital markets that contribute significantly to Uganda’s economic development and sustainable growth for the benefit of all Ugandans.

About the Capital Markets Authority (CMA): The Capital Markets Authority (CMA) is a statutory body responsible for promoting, facilitating, and developing an orderly, fair, and efficient capital markets industry in Uganda.

About the Uganda Securities Exchange (USE): The Uganda Securities Exchange (USE) is Uganda’s an approved stock exchange, providing a platform for the trading of equities and fixed income securities.

