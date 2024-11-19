Uganda’s Land Use: APRM Conducts Technical Consultations for AGR-2025

The African Peer Review Mechanism (APRM) secretariat is holding Country Institutional Consultations (CIC) in Uganda for the development of the Africa Governance Report 2025 (AGR 2025) on Natural Resource Governance.

According to H.E Amb Aly Elhefny Mahmoud the Lead Panellist at the AGR 2025 Country Institutional Consultations (CIC) -Uganda held at Sheraton Kampala Hotel, Kampala , Country Institutional Consultations are part of the methodology used for the AGR-2025, in adaptation of APRM ordinary targeted review approach.

The consultations are targeting key national actors in relevant industry, financial service entities, government, regulatory authorities and others. The tools of reference for the consultation are the Key Informant Interviews and Focus Group Discussions.

‘’The Africa Governance Report is an AU Assembly Report produced every 2 years and it enacts from Decision (Assembly/AU/Dec.720 (XXXII)) of the African Union Head of States and Government. According to this Decision, the APRM in collaboration with members of the African Governance Architecture Platform (AGP) have to develop a report focusing on a governance theme that attends to the nexus between governance, peace and security, and development’’, said Amb Elhefny.

On 27 September 2024, the Republic of Uganda, through the Ministry of Finance and Planning and Economic Development; responded positively and enthusiastically to APRM’s call sent out to AU members state to contribute to the development of the AGR 2025. This mission underscores Uganda’s commitment to contribute to the advancement of Natural Resources Governance on the continental.

‘’The AGR 2025 Country Institutional Consultations will assess governance challenges and formulate sustainable solution for effective governance of Land resources. To achieve these objectives, we require the input of every single one of you present here today and others across the entire land governance ecosystem’’, added Amb Aly Elhefny.

In February 2024, in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia; the 37th Ordinary Session of the African Union Assembly of Heads of State and Government instructed the APRM to develop the Fourth African Governance Report and present the Report to the 38th Ordinary Session of the Assembly scheduled to take place in February 2025. In considering the extent of challenges in Natural Resource Governance faced by the continent and their impact on economic and social constructs; further to the 37th Ordinary Session of the African Union Assembly of Heads of State and Government; the Permanent Representative Committee (PRC) Sub-Committee on Human Rights, Democracy, and Governance recommended that the theme for the AGR 2025 be on Natural Resource Governance at its Extraordinary meeting held in Bujumbura, Burundi on 15th June 2024.

Successively the AGA-APSA Platform Technical and Political Platform meetings held on 16th and 17th July 2024 respectively, endorsed Natural Resource Governance in Africa as the theme of the Africa Governance Report 2025. The theme was finally adopted by the Executive council meeting held in July 2024 in Ghana.

The theme for the AGR 2025 on Natural Resources Governance compromises of three subthemes namely: Land Resources, Mineral Resources and Marine Resources otherwise referred as “Blue Economy”.

‘’Let me express on behalf of the APR Panel and the entire APRM our profound gratitude to H.E President Yoweri Museveni and the Government of the Republic of Uganda, particularly the Ministry of Finance, Planning and economic development for ensuring the success of this mission’’, noted further Amb Elhefny.

For the purpose of developing the report country case studies, the APRM has invited countries based on regional representation and the significance of one of the above Natural Resources Governance sub-sectors to the country’s economy and development.

In the case of Uganda, Land resources governance is a topical issue that affects not just the country but also the region and the continent. While on one hand Uganda’s fertile agricultural land has the potential to feed 200 million and that the 1995 Constitution placed natural resources under State protection as common good for all citizens. On the other hand, however; land tenure, inadequate legal and policy frameworks and other governance challenges are yet to be fully addressed.

This planning meeting aims at;Establishing the country mission team comprising of the external mission team and in country national structures members; seeks to brief the team brief you on the Research approach including the analytical framework and tools; and AGR25 Reporting Framework; identifying and confirming the institutions to be consulted in Focus Group Discussions and Key Informant Interviews; and finally ; and finalising the mission calendar and programme for the one wee mission which begins today 19th November 2024.

The mission summarised the key findings and recommendation in a preliminary report for sign-off by the government pending a final validation in December 2024 before the report is finally considered by the APR Forum of Head of States and Government, and adopted by the AU Assembly in February 2025.

Dr Tom Giddudu noted that Country Institutional Consultations aim at developing country case studies to substantiate the AGR-2025 with evidence-based data on the identified natural resource governance thematics and measure or assess the relevant issues in land resources, mineral resources and marine resources from a country perspective.

With 65% of the world’s arable land, Africa has the potential to develop agricultural industries that support global food and green-industry needs. Therefore, land governance is necessary for Africa’s realisation of African countries; visions and goals, national development plans, as well as the continental Agenda 2063.

Hon. Amos Lugoloobi, the Minister of Finance, Planning and Economic Development who doubles as the APRM focal point said the country Institutional Consultations will also gather practices that can be replicated in other countries and establish a basis for peer learning and knowledge sharing and the stakeholders involved include the ; Government institutions, CSOs ,NGOs and Academia.

The African Peer Review Mechanism (APRM) is a voluntary agreement between African Union (AU) member states to monitor and improve their governance. The APRM was launched in 2003 by the New Partnership for Africa’s Development (NEPAD).

The APRM’s goals include: Promoting political stability, Accelerating economic integration, Economic growth, and Sustainable development.

The APRM’s principles define standards for assessing gaps between governance institutions and processes. The APRM focuses on the following areas of governance and development: Democracy and political governance, Economic governance and management, Corporate governance, and Socio-economic development.

The APRM’s corporate governance assessments aim to: Promote good corporate citizenship, Encourage adoption of good business ethics, Ensure fair and just treatment of stakeholders, and Provide accountability for corporations and directors.

The consultation meeting was officiated by Ms. Diana Demba Mutondo, the country coordinator for the African Peer Review Mechanism (APRM), Ms Monique Akullo from UNDP,Dr. McBride Nkhalamba the Director of Governance and Specialised Report among others officials.

