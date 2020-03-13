Google: Uganda’s Top key political figure searches revealed

Spread the love

















By RedPepper Digital

Kampala – As pressure builds momentum ahead of 2021 General elections, Uganda’s political pundits have become a talk of the time intriguing prospective electorate to dig deep, RedPepper Digital editor reveals.

With over 29 presidential hopefuls have been cleared by the Electoral Commission to kick start consultations with their electorate ahead of the elections.

While announcing the end of the display of voters’ register Tuesday, March 10, Justice Simon Byabakama, the EC chairperson, told the Daily Monitor, a Ugandan newspaper, that the new aspirants include Dr Daniel Okello, Pr Godwin Ssempebwa Katuwadde, Dr Amir Kagumba, Mr Dan Matsiko, and Ms Darlen Kamusiime, the only woman daring President Museveni

RedPepper Digital, courtesy of Google trends, has identified the top four political figure searches that continue to rock the search engine.

Lt. Gen. Henry Tumukunde. (PHOTO: File)

This comes barely 24 hours after the arrest of presidential hopeful, Lt. Gen. Henry Tumukunde after security operatives cordoned-off his Kololo-based office under unclear circumstances.

Google Trends, a website by Google that analyzes the popularity of top search queries in Google Search, highlight the key political figure searches naming the following: President Yoweri Museveni, People Power’s Robert Kyagulanyi Sentamu alias Bobi Wine, Former Security Minister Lt. Gen. Henry Tumukunde and FDC’s Dr. Kizza Besigye.

STATISTICS

Interest

Sub-region breakdown

Interest by Sub-Region

Lt. Gen. Henry Tumukunde

Robert Kyagulanyi alias Bobi Wine (People Power)

Yoweri Kaguta Museveni (NRM)

Dr. Kizza Besigye Kifeefe (FDC)

The plight of the political landscape in Uganda remains a myth and unclear to many.

Question: What your take on the political dynamics at play in Uganda ahead of 2021 General elections?

