Uganda’s Young Engineers kids return to the global stage of robotics competition in the USA

KAMPALA/UGANDA: A team of talented teenagers from the Young Engineers Uganda programme has secured a prestigious spot at the Vex Robotics World Championship 2024 in the USA for the second year.

The team of eight teens, their coaches and accompanying parents is set to represent the nation on the global stage between April 25th and May 8th, 2024.

The Young Engineers Uganda is the pioneer STEM Education program under the African School of Innovations Science and Technology (ASIST) Ltd, which was launched in Uganda by journalist Arinaitwe Rugyendo.

The programme focuses on nurturing the next generation of Ugandan scientists, innovators, problem solvers, and creative thinkers through a LEGO and Robotics after-school curriculum.

The programme, which runs in several schools in Kampala and beyond, has impacted over 2000 children since its inception in 2016.

It provides hands-on training skills in STEM which prepares children at the primary level for the competence-based curriculum.

STEM, an acronym for Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics, forms the cornerstone of this program, aimed at equipping young minds with the skills needed for success in the modern world.

The Vex Robotics World Championship, scheduled to take place in Dallas, Texas from April 25 to May 8, 2024, will bring together over 2,200 teams from more than 50 countries. This event promises to be a thrilling showcase of innovation and talent in the field of robotics.

Mr. Dan Mantz, CEO of the Robotics Education & Competition Foundation, extended a warm invitation to VEX Robotics team 40155A from Uganda, expressing excitement about their participation in this prestigious event. Acknowledging the significance of the championship in promoting education and career opportunities in STEM fields, Mr. Mantz emphasized the importance of fostering self-confidence, communication, and problem-solving skills among young participants.

Team Uganda’s journey to the Vex Robotics World Championship follows their remarkable performance at the Pan African Robotics Competitions (PARC 2022) in Dakar, Senegal, where they clinched a bronze medal. Their success underscores the program’s dedication to nurturing talent and fostering innovative solutions to real-world challenges.

In May last year, this very team managed to win a Google Badge for Gender inclusiveness at Vex Robotics Worlds Championship.

Ms. Maureen Karamagi, the CEO Young Engineers Uganda and team leader of Team Uganda, emphasized the importance of equipping students with the skills needed to tackle complex challenges in today’s world.

“Through their participation in the championship, the team aims to inspire a new generation of problem solvers and innovators.

“In addition to the competition, Team Uganda looks forward to networking with fellow participants, educators, and potential funders in the STEM education sector. The experience promises to be enriching, providing invaluable opportunities for learning and collaboration.

“Young Engineers Uganda extends its gratitude to its partners, parents and well-wishers for their support in preparing the team for this remarkable journey,” Ms.Maureen said.

WHAT ARE KIDS ATTENDING IN DALLAS?

According to Ms. Maureen, the team is participating in the Vex Robotics World championship season 2024 that is scheduled for April 25th to May 8th at the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Centre, Dallas Texas.

“We are the only team representing Uganda at this world event for the second year running,” she said.

The VEX Robotics World Championship, presented by the Northrop Grumman Foundation is the culminating event of the Robotics season and unites the top student-led robotics teams from around the world to celebrate their accomplishments and to compete as world champions. Over 2,200 teams from over 50 countries will compete.

“Ugandan children under our programme have qualified to compete at this prestigious championship. The experience is designed to motivate young people to pursue education and career opportunities in Science, Technology, Engineering and Math while building self-confidence, communication and problem-solving skills.”

WHY ARE WE ATTENDING?

According to Ms.Maureen, “We are attending this event to enable the children under our programme compete against the top student- led robotics teams from around the world, particularly the highly industrialized countries and countries that have developed space programmes.

“We are also participating in order to celebrate our accomplishments on the world stage while vying for a crown for Uganda.

“Further, we want to expose our children to the rest of the STEM world and showcase our STEM skills and talents on the world stage in order to motivate them to pursue education and career opportunities inScience, Technology, Engineering and Maths while building self- confidence, communication and problem- solving skills. These are the skills Uganda needs to develop a critical mass of citizens that will solve our complex problems in future.”

WHO IS TRAVELLING?

A team of 15 (8 children, two coaches, two directors and three parent representatives) is traveling.

These are:

Children:

Tabitha Irungi Aloyo Leona Pauline Ainemukama Muhangi Linda Lesly Praise Kansiime Laurean Rugambwa Rugyendo Queen Ankunda Kajwengye Mathew Joe Muwaya Housna Kasemire Rashid Saira Kansiime Rashid

Coaches:

Allen Nanyonjo

Monica Arinaitwe

Directors:

Caroline Tusiimire Kapere

Maureen Ayebare Karamagi Rugyendo.

Parents:

Anita Lushugurhi Sarah

Hellen Nakibogo

Patience Bakyengana

WHAT TO EXPECT:

“We expect to win recognition for our country and gain new knowledge in the field of STEM Education.

We hope to win partnerships that will journey with us in our pursuit to expand our programs to the entire country. The country is yearning for our empowering programme but we are constrained by the lack of resources to reach every child.

“We expect the children on our programme to participate in the competition, network, collaborate and share ideas with other children in STEM from across the world.

“We hope to connect and network with fellow STEM Educators and get possible funders for our programs,” explained Ms.Maureen.

On impact Ms. Maureen adds: “We are building capacity for a critical mass of innovators, scientists, critical thinkers who will solve community challenges in Uganda in the near future. Children will gain more knowledge, skills and ideas that will contribute to overall advancement of the STEM education and robotics eco system in Uganda.

“Our participating children will return home with new skills to inspire fellow children to join the programme and help to build a critical mass of future Ugandan scientists and problem solvers.

This participation has the potential to impart skills in young people so that they become future job creators through innovation, critical thinking and entrepreneurship.

“Our travel will create networking opportunities through participation in the competition where children will establish connections and collaborations with other teams, mentors and professionals for exchange of ideas and further growth. These ideas will be useful in expanding this programme to every corner of Uganda and reach more young people who are yearning for employable and entrepreneurial skills which the programme provides through practical STEM education.”

WIDER PICTURE

The African School of Innovations Science and Technology (ASIST) Ltd, a STEM Education organization, runs a Science, Technology, Engineering, Maths and robotics educational enrichment program for children aged between 4-17 years.

It has been running these programmes since 2016, under our flagship brand, the e2 Young Engineers curriculum. This curriculum is present in about 70 countries around the world including the United States. It is endorsed by Harvard School of Education, King Charles III and the European Commission.

It conducts lessons as an after school offering in early childhood education centers, schools, educational institutions in Uganda. The other programmes that it designs to fit every parent’s convenience are summer, weekend and holiday camps with an aim of nurturing the next generation of Ugandan scientists, innovators, problem solvers, entrepreneurs and critical thinkers.

By breaking barriers, fostering inclusivity and instilling passion for innovation, ASIST is creating a generation ready to tackle the complexities of the 21st century workforce and contribute meaningfully to the STEM nationally, regionally and globally.

