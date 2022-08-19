Singer Justice Ripposs raises Uganda flag high with unforgettable performance in Italy

August 19, 2022 Allan Gumizamu

Gospel music star Justice Ripposs’s fans will leave to remember the day he boarded a plane to Italy after he was invited by the Director of European Gospel music festival in montegrotto  terme ,Italy to perform.

Talented as he is, Justice Ripposs didn’t disappoint the gospel music lovers. He took on the stage, owned it and delivered a performance that will live to stand.

Gospel music lovers enjoying the performance from Singer Justice Ripposs

It was live music performance and he showcased his skills of playing the guitar while singing. This moved most of the fans that had graced the event.

Fans couldn’t afford to keep seated as they would rise up, clap hands and show love. They were simply moved by the talent he possesses.

Fans were more moved when he performed his song ‘I take it now’ The danced to the tunes of the song and felt a healing in their heart. He simply left a mark on most gospel music lovers in Italy.

It is with no doubt that the song is currently receiving the most airplays on Uganda and Kenyan air waves.

Being the only guest musician from Africa ( Uganda), his performance  was anointed and people were very much blessed

 

