UN Women, CCFU to Fund Bugisu Cultural Institution School Tours

Prime ministers from various cultural and traditional institutions across Uganda attended the meeting, including representatives from Buganda, Busoga, Toro, Bunyoro, Rwenzururu, Teso, Buruli, Acholi, and Bugisu. In red tie is Prime minister of Rwenzururu Kingdom and Steven Masiga spokesperson Bugisu cultural institution, Harriet Nalukenge of CCFU (in purple dress) on the left

UN Women, the Cross-Cultural Foundation of Uganda (CCFU), Cotila, and other development partners under the Spotlight Initiative have committed to financially support the Bugisu Cultural Institution to conduct sensitisation tours in schools across the region.

The development was confirmed by the spokesperson of the Bugisu Cultural Institution, Steven Masiga, who told RedPepper that the Prime Minister, Dr. Paul Mwambu, has already submitted a concept note for the funding.

Masiga explained that the funds from UN Women and the Spotlight Initiative will enable the cultural institution to reach schools in selected districts to sensitise students against teenage pregnancy, which remains a leading cause of school dropouts—especially as the circumcision season, which began in January 2026, continues.

He added that the programme will also focus on leadership grooming, discouraging gender-based violence both in schools and homes, and fighting female genital mutilation (FGM), particularly among the Sabot communities in Bufumbo. Masiga noted that although these communities—such as the Sabinyi—have lived in Bufumbo for over 200 years, some still secretly practice FGM.

“FGM is not supported by Bugisu customs and traditions,” Masiga said, adding that the cultural institution will intensify sensitisation campaigns in Bufumbo and neighbouring areas of Bulambuli, especially among the Sabinyi community.

Masiga said the initiative is being implemented on the directive of His Highness the Umukuka. He added that logistical support, including fuel facilitation for school visits, will help the institution carry out the work more efficiently.

The sensitisation tours will cover several districts in the Bugisu sub-region, including Bulambuli, Bududa, Namisindwa, and Mbale City.

The Bugisu Cultural Institution was among several cultural institutions invited by CCFU to attend a planning workshop held in Kampala. Masiga represented the Prime Minister, Dr. Paul Mwambu, who was engaged in another official cultural assignment at the time.

The workshop was facilitated by Barbra Mutambi, the Executive Director of CCFU, alongside Harriet Nalukenge of CCFU and Ruth Mukuta, a former official from the Ministry of Gender. It was officially opened by a Commissioner from the Ministry of Gender, Labour and Social Development.

