UNBS EXPOSED! Standards Body Caught Napping as Untested Goods Flood Market, Reforms Stall & Audits Ignored

A hard-hitting Auditor General’s report has thrown the Uganda National Bureau of Standards (UNBS) into the eye of a storm, exposing deep-rooted failures in leadership, delayed reforms, and glaring regulatory gaps that have allowed unverified products to slip into the Ugandan market.

Despite receiving an “Unqualified Opinion,” the findings beneath the surface paint a troubling picture of an institution struggling to perform its core mandate—raising serious questions about whether those in charge are up to the task of safeguarding standards in Uganda’s fast-growing manufacturing and agro-industrial sectors.

At the centre of the audit is a shocking revelation that goods have been released onto the market without proper testing simply because UNBS had no standards in place to assess them. The Auditor General states that “there were instances where commodities were released into the market because UNBS did not have standards against which to test them for conformity,” pointing directly to “delays and laxity in developing and publishing new standards.”

In a country where consumers rely on UNBS to guarantee product safety and quality, this lapse is nothing short of alarming. It effectively means that products—some potentially substandard or unsafe—are reaching shelves unchecked, exposing millions of Ugandans to unknown risks.

The crisis is compounded by internal structural weaknesses that UNBS itself has long acknowledged but failed to fix. A structural review conducted in 2023 found that the Bureau’s existing setup is inadequate to effectively execute its core functions. Yet, in a move that has left observers baffled, the new structure has not been implemented.

This means that even after diagnosing its own weaknesses, the institution has failed to act, leaving critical operations running under a system already deemed insufficient. The result is an organisation stuck in limbo—aware of its flaws but unable or unwilling to correct them.

Meanwhile, the rollout of the Digital Conformity Marking (DCM) system, a flagship initiative meant to tighten control over both locally manufactured and imported goods, is unfolding against this backdrop of institutional fragility. While the system is intended to enhance traceability and compliance, the audit findings suggest that the foundational weaknesses at UNBS could undermine its effectiveness.

Oversight failures extend beyond internal operations to external partners as well.

The Auditor General found that UNBS did not conduct any technical or financial audits of Pre-Export Verification of Conformity (PVoC) service providers, despite this being a contractual requirement for both general goods and motor vehicles. These providers are responsible for ensuring that imports meet Ugandan standards before they enter the country, making their role critical in protecting local markets.

The report states plainly: “UNBS did not conduct any technical or financial audits of the PVoC service providers as required by the contracts.” This lapse effectively leaves a major checkpoint in the import control system unguarded, increasing the risk of non-compliant goods entering the country.

Even more concerning is the legal gap identified in the current UNBS Act. The law is silent on several modern and rapidly growing sectors where accuracy of measurement is critical. These include smart electricity meters, airtime and data bundles, digital gas meters, radiation measurement equipment, speed guns, online platforms selling goods by measure, and upstream oil and gas measurement technologies.

In an increasingly digital and technologically driven economy, this silence creates a regulatory vacuum, leaving entire sectors without clear standards or enforcement mechanisms. The implications are far-reaching, affecting everything from consumer protection to national revenue and safety.

The Auditor General’s findings highlight a pattern of delayed action, weak enforcement, and missed opportunities—an institution struggling to keep pace with the demands of a modern economy while failing to fully execute even its existing responsibilities.

What emerges is a portrait of a standards body under pressure, where critical reforms are stalled, oversight mechanisms are ignored, and the market is left vulnerable.

For an agency tasked with ensuring quality, safety, and fairness in trade, the stakes could not be higher. The big question now is whether UNBS leadership will act decisively to address these glaring weaknesses—or whether the cycle of inaction and exposure will continue, leaving Ugandans to bear the cost of a system that is clearly not working as it should.

About Post Author