UNBS replaces scandalous ED Ebiru

Advertisements

The National Standards Council (NSC), a policy body that oversees affairs at Uganda National Bureau of Standards (UNBS) has finally replaced scandalous David Livingstone Ebiru with Daniel Nangalama as the Acting ED. Nangalama has been serving at the Bureau as the Deputy Executive Director in charge of Management & Financial Services.

Ebiru was fired last week over charges related to misconduct and misappropriation of funds at the UNBS.

Ebiru’s knifing and replacement followed a probe by the Committee on Commissions, Statutory Authorities and State Enterprises (Cosase) into the audit queries raised in the Auditor General’s report for the financial year 2021/2022.

The report implicated Ebiru in misappropriating Shs 12.9 billion and shielding five staff from reprimand after they caused financial loss worth Shs 9.3 billion. The five staff are accused of allegedly backdating inspection reports and editing application dates on the UNBS applications e-portal.

While appearing before Cosase on July 19, 2023; Ebiru stunned the committee members when he confirmed bribing the board members of UNBS with Shs 100 million for him to retain his job at the helm of UNBS.

IGG ORDER IGNORED

It should also be noted that the Inspector General of Government (IGG), Beti Kamya, had last year ordered NSC to interdict Ebiru.

According to a letter seen by this publication and dated November 29th, 2022, the IGG found out that the ED was irregularly recruited hence he doesn’t merit holding that office.

According to investigations, the ED was supposed to have a Master’s degree in sciences but Ebiru allegedly had a Master’s degree in Commerce. But even at the time of his appointment, he hadn’t completed his Master’s degree. Therefore he’s in office illegally.

Insiders say former trade minister Amelia Kyambadde was Ebiru’s political god mother and with her exit, his days were always numbered.

DEAR READER, DO YOU HAVE A HOT STORY YOU WOULD LIKE US TO PUBLISH…

FRAUD IN BANKS, BETTING FIRMS, CHEATERS, DIVORCE FILES, SEX NETWORKS, SEX FOR MARKS, HARASSMENT OF ALL NATURE AT OFFICE BY YOUR BOSS, CHILD NEGLECT, WETLAND OCCUPATION, ENVIRONMENTAL DEGRADATION, VIDEOS, IMPUNITY or CORRUPTION (in government agencies/ MDA’s, NGOs, Ministries, Private sector), FIGHTS IN OFFICES, JOB WARS/ WITCH HUNT, URA TAX FRAUD/NON-COMPLIANCE, CHEATING MONEY LENDERS, BUSINESS WRANGLES, SUBSTANDARD PRODUCTS, GOLD SCAMS, NSSF REMITTANCES NON COMPLIANCE, LAND ISSUES, INTERNAL AUDIT REPORTS EXPOSES, POLITICAL WRANGLES…ETAL.

CALL/TEXT/WHATSAPP 0777959024 OR EMAIL: redpeppertips@gmail.com WITH AS MUCH EVIDENCE AS POSSIBLE.

SOURCE PROTECTION/CONFIDENTIALITY IS OUR NO.1 PRIORITY.

About Post Author