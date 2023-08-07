Uncertainty as Lagan moves to divorce Dott services

Advertisements

A crowd of uncertainty hovers over the future and capacity of Dott Services Uganda to execute major infrastructure contracts if the news of the exit of key partner/financier UK contractors Lagan Group is to go by.

Dott Services is a Ugandan firm owned by four Indians. It has been here for over 25 years. It deals in EPC contracts & infrastructure project development, mine development and operation with ISO certification 9001, ISO 14001 and ISO 45001.

The company has been working with several international joint venture partners in various infrastructure projects based on the technical & financing requirements of the project.

And one of them has been the Lagan DOTT Namanve Limited, a joint venture established between UK contractors Lagan Group Limited and DOTT Services Limited to develop the infrastructure for the Namanve based Kampala Industrial Business Park (KIBP). They are supposed to improve all roads, drainage and other related works and make it a modern day industrial park.

The project which started in 2018 and was supposed to be executed in 42 months.

Lagan is financing the project estimated at USD 246 million.

LAGAN BOSSES CONCERNED

Information obtained now indicates that UK based Lagan bosses are reportedly not happy with how the project has been executed. Insiders say, they reportedly feel DOTT Services officials are not enthusiastic to complete the project within the time frame and at agreed standards. And this has got implications on their brand and may reportedly cost Lagan future deals. There are other disagreements which we shall detail in our follow up stories.

We have now been told Lagan is in the process of separating from DOTT Services for good. Call it divorce.

“They [Lagan] no longer want to associate with DOTT. In the near future they will be undertaking projects in Uganda independently. In short, they will now be competing with DOTT in biddings and other ventures,” said an insider.

We are told Lagan has already started procuring own brand new construction equipment like semi trucks, cranes, loaders, asphalt mixers, road rollers, graders, excavators and forklifts among others for future projects. Over 100 of such equipment have already been shipped into the country and parked at Namanve.

They are reportedly to be used on new road projects with some in Southwestern Uganda.

It now remains to be seen how Dott will manage the situation.

WIDER PICTURE

Dott, with UK financiers-LAGAN, was contracted to improve all roads, drainages and other related works and make it a modern day industrial park by 2024.

But because of the ongoing challenges (some internal-like clashes between Dott and LAGAN bosses), President Museveni’s industrialization gospel may not yield very soon at this flagship project.

We have now learnt that acquiring new equipment is no longer an option because there is no money.

But to make matters worse even the available equipment is in poor shape.

We are talking about equipment like excavators, tractors, rollers, cement mixers, water boozers and others on the ground at Namanve.

They are ever in a workshop or keep breaking on the road. They are in dangerous mechanical conditions, some reportedly lack licenses and should have been packed longtime ago.

But because Dott is Dott, police around their area of operation decide to keep a blind eye.

Even the completed roads have already developed cracks. Dust is the order of the day.

To make matters worse, drivers are also grumbling-low pay, strict fuel rationalization, salary docking among others—but this is a story for another day

The firm’s nakedness was exposed sometime last year.

It was a squeaky bum time moment as bosses and staff scampered to hide construction equipment in dangerous mechanical conditions.

Staff were also subjected to late night road works.

This was after being tipped that a Government inspection team was headed there.

The impromptu visit had officials from Works Ministry, UNRA, Finance ministry, Uganda Investment Authority and others.

