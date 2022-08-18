UNEB Releases 2022 Examination Timetables

By Moses Oketayot

The Uganda National Examinations Board (UNEB) on Thursday released the 2022 examination timetables for Primary Leaving Examination (PLE) Uganda Certificate of Education (UCE), and the Uganda Advanced Certificate of Education (UACE) examinations.

In line with the Board’s policy of inclusiveness and equitable assessment of learners’ achievements, Dan Odongo the executive director of UNEB said that braille version of the time tables have been provided to cater for learners with visual effects

UCE TIMETABLE 2022.2

He also says that soft copies of the time tables are being uploaded on school portals, while the printed copies are now being packed along with other examination stationery.

Odongo further said that heads of examination centres and district inspectors of schools will be notified on when to pick the materials. Head teachers who registered blind candidates have been advised to pick the brailled time tables along with other stationery.

The timetables include regulations on the conduct of the examinations and caution to candidates on acts that amount to examination malpractice. Head teachers have been requested to ensure that all necessary steps are taken to brief the candidates to follow these regulations and the caution given.

UACE TIMETABLE.1

‘Failure to comply with the regulations and caution indicated in the timetable shall lead to cancellation of results of a candidate at the center or disqualification from the examination,” Odongo added.

The cases of examination malpractice that can lead to disqualification, cancellation of results or arrest of a candidate have been clearly spelt out on the timetable, and parents have been advised to take keen interest in the timetable so as to support the candidates in every way possible.

This year’s examinations will commence on 14th October, 2022 with the briefing of UCE candidates, which is the first series of the examinations to be conducted, and will run until 18th November 2021.

The second series of the examinations will be PLE, which will be conducted from 7th- 9th November with briefing of the candidates on Monday 7th November.

UACE examinations will commence on 18th November and will conclude on 9th December 2022. The Board has appealed to the head teachers to conduct briefings personally, to avoid any arising of malpractices and irregularities that may arise with poor briefing of candidates.

A total of 1,280,172 candidates have registered for all the three levels of the final examinations, which indicates a percentage increase of 7.7% of the total candidature. 56% of the candidates (751,336) are learners sponsored by the government while 44% (564,836) are privately sponsored according to UNEB.

There are more females (647,373) who have registered for the final examinations this year, compared to their male counterparts who stand at 632,799