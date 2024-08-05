UNFAIR: MAAIF bosses on spot for ring fencing fertilizer deals to city lawyer

Officials at the Ministry of Agriculture, Animal Industry and Fisheries (MAAIF) have been accused of ring-fencing the Supply and Delivery of Fertilizers deal by favouring a company linked to a top city lawyer.

Insiders at MAAIF who are not happy with the on goings told us that the decision makers there are in the final stages of signing a framework agreement with this firm , if not already.

The top city lawyer behind this favoured firm hails from Ntungamo district. It is not clear if he has links to the first family.

We are told his interests at MAAIF are catered for by a minister whose love for long horned Ankole cattle can only be rivaled by Gen.Museveni.

The irony is that this firm has reportedly never imported even a single kg of fertilizer abroad.

But it has been favoured at the expense of industry tested players.

FAKE FERTILISER SAGA

Meanwhile, heads are set to roll after reports emerged that a certain firm supplied fake fertilizer linked to Kenya worth billions.

We are told MAAIF bosses were warned about this firm but did not heed.

Sources say some farmers who received the fertilizer full of stones privately complained to President Museveni and sources say his hands are itching.

MAAIF has been contacted for a comment.

It should be recalled that in 2016, the Cabinet passed the National Fertilizer Policy (NFP) after research highlighted that Uganda’s soils were no longer fertile and required use of fertilizers to bolster soil nutrients for better agricultural yields.

This fertilizer policy operates under the mandate of MAAIF.

Since then the government through MAAIF in partnership with the private sector has been involved in importation and distribution of fertilizer to those in need.

Watch this space!

