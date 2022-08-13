UNRA, KCCA tells people with businesses in road reserves to vacate

Recently, KCCA and UNRA officials conducted a joint operation across the city to ensure road reserves and green spaces are clear of encroachers and illegal activities. Shortly after the operation, they have come out to order people who operate businesses in road reserves to vacate immediately.

KCCA, UNRA Team that carried out the operation

According to KCCA and UNRA, the move will serve as a warning to all those destroying the city’s greenery.

The team of KCCA and UNRA physical planners, environmental officers, engineers, surveyors, and the Uganda Police began the operation with the tour of the Kampala Northern bypass.

While doing so, four people who operate car breakdown services at Busega roundabout were arrested for turning the green space into a garage and parking lot.

Later the team visited the different markets, taxi parks and stages along the route.

Ville Agaba the physical planner for Kawempe Division who headed the operation noted that this activity follows a number of engagements with people who operate in road reserves.

“We want a clean city, where people are safe to walk on the roads, where our mothers, fathers and all people are working in safe places like gazetted markets, where taxis and boda bodas are operating in designated parks and stages. We don’t want a congested city. We want Kampala to be clean, green and organized,” Agaba said.

Also, KCCA and UNRA officials noted that the operation is focused on ascertaining the situation of the road reserves, the extent of encroachment, available space for greening, condition of the road tarmac, walkways and drainages, illegal stages and activities on the road among others.

