UNRA INCOMPETENCY UPDATES! Lwera Christmas ghosts strike in February as half of the road collapses again, motorists stranded

Motorists along Kampala-Masaka Road are using alternative routes as traffic has been diverted to enable Uganda National Roads Authority (UNRA) to repair a failed section of the road in Lwera.

Current situation in Lwera

As we write this, we are receiving several complaints from motorists who ply the route after they were caught unawares by the traffic snarl as you approach the damaged section. Most motorists are blaming UNRA for not alerting them in advance. They are currently stranded.

The Lwera road section is just a representation of all the things that are wrong with UNRA with Allen Kagina as the boss. You cannot be sure if the road crews are merely incompetent workmen, hapless fellows who are underfunded or clever imps who intentionally do a shoddy job and run off with the balance of the public funds meant to do a proper job.

