UNSAFE S3X! Top condom and lube brands contain ‘chemicals’ linked to cancer and infertility, scientists warn

‘FOREVER chemicals’ have been detected in top condom and lube brands, researchers warn.

Polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) are a class of widely used and long lasting synthetic chemicals, whose components break down very slowly over time.

The chemicals are used in industrial and consumer products – everything from detergents and food packaging to nonstick pans and carpets.

They’re also found in makeup, contact lenses and dental floss.

Now, tests conducted by US-based health advocacy group Mamavation has detected traces of PFAS in some varieties of popular condoms and lubes, including Trojan.

With repeated exposure, PFAS can build up in the body over time.

Because of their widespread use, many PFAS are found in people’s blood and are present at low levels in a variety of food products and in the environment, according to the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA).

And these so-called ‘forever chemicals’ have been linked to a wide variety of health issues, from cancer, liver problems and thyroid issues, to birth defects, kidney disease, decreased immunity and infertility.

Researchers warned penis and vagina that are particularly dangerous organs to expose to PFAS, as the skin is thin and the organs have a high level of blood vessels.

Linda Birnbaum, a science adviser for Mamavation who previously ran the EPA’s toxicology program, wrote in the report: “Because condoms are an exposure to the most sensitive areas on the human body for both men and women, I would strongly recommend the industry identify and remove these chemicals immediately.

“The vagina and penis are incredibly vascular areas and dermal exposure to these areas are often higher than other places of the body.”

The report criticised PFAS as “problematic for human health and the environment”.

“They are considered ubiquitous, persistent, and toxic. In fact, many of these PFAS chemicals can last for years or decades in our bodies.”

But authors noted that the exact health effects from exposure to PFAS inside the vagina and penis areas are currently unknown.

It called on the amount of PFAS people are exposed to from food, water, and consumer products like condoms and lubricants to be reduced.

PFAS are probably used in condoms to help latex repel moisture and liquid.

But researchers suggested that condom and lubricant industries “may have some contamination issues from manufacturing, which is commonplace in other industries”.

Terrence Collins, Teresa Heinz Professor of Green Chemistry and Director of the Institute for Green Science, said in the report: “It makes sense chemically that the chemicals in condoms will be absorbed into male and female reproductive tissues such as to perhaps be present in sperm and eggs at the time of fertilisation.”

He added: “While the purpose of condoms is to block fertilisation, it is chemically certain that the female reproductive tract will be contaminated by some of the chemicals in condoms.

“Therefore, we must expand safety testing to assess these possibilities.”

The testing, conducted by an Environmental Protection Agency-certified lab and commissioned by Mamavation, checked for the presence of fluorine – a marker of PFAS – in 29 safer sex products.

Products that contained above the safe level of 10 ppm were flagged.

Researchers purchased all the condoms between February and August 2023 from Walmart and Amazon, recording them in their database for sending them off to the lab for testing.

As the research was conducted in the US, many of the condoms and lubes that underwent testing aren’t available for purchase in the UK.

The safe sex products were tested for organic fluorine, which researchers said is a marker for PFAS because all PFAS chemicals are carbon-based compounds that contain fluorine.

Their method of marker testing – a test that measures the amount of substances – “is likely to show the presence of PFAS”, researchers said.

Tests found indications of PFAS in 12 per cent of the condoms tested – meaning three out of 25 condoms had detectable levels of organic fluorine above 10 ppm.

Meanwhile, 25 per cent of lubricants had indications of PFAS.

Lab tests found detectable total organic fluorine – “which indicates the possibility of containing PFAS ‘forever chemicals’ inside” – in Trojan Ultra Thin Condoms for Ultra Sensitivity.

The product contained 13 parts per million (ppm) organic fluorine, according to researchers.

Tests on a second pack of ultra thin Trojan condoms detected no fluorine, however.

Lab tests also identified the compound in the Union Standard Ultra Thin Lubricated Male Latex Condoms, finding 25 ppm organic fluorine.

A second pack of the same product was flagged for having 68 ppm fluorine.

These two condoms are both available to purchase worldwide.

Higher than safe levels of chemical were also spotted in four lubricants.

Researchers detected 13 ppm organic fluorine in the KY Jelly Classic Water-Based Personal Lubricant, and 32 ppm organic fluorine in the uberlube Silicone Lube – both products are available in the UK.

The Sun has contacted the companies mentioned for comment.

Tests also spotted 39 ppm of fluorine in the Lola Tingling Mint Pleasure Gel for Spot-On Arousal and 25 ppm of the chemical in the P.S. Moisturizing & Healing Hypoallergenic 100% Vegan Premium Lube Organic Aloe & Plant-Based.

‘Best’ condoms and lubes

Researchers also provided a list of safe products they ranked as ‘best’ due to no PFAS being detected in them, as well as transparency for the companies in providing a full breakdown of products.

These included the Glyde Ultra Standard Fit Ultra Thin Condoms, the P.S. Good Times Exceptionally Thin Latex Condoms and the Sustain Natural Ultra Thin Lubricated Latex Condoms.

As for lubes, researchers ranked the Aloe Cadabra Personal Lubricant & Moisturizer Natural Aloe 95% organic aloe vera vitamin E enriched as best, followed by the Foria Awaken Arousal Oil with Organic Botanicals Intimacy and Honey Pot Organic Moisturizing Lubricant Organic Strawberry Intimate.

When it comes to safer sex, the best way to reduce your risk of getting a sexually transmitted infection (STI) is to wear protection during vaginal, anal and oral sex.

Meanwhile, lube can be helpful for reducing friction and combating vaginal dryness – as a result, it can make sex more pleasurable and enjoyable.

