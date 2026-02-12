UNSUNG HEROES! How Cente Banking Agents Keep Parents Moving During Back-to-School Rush

By Beatrice Lugalambi

Every few months when schools open after the holidays, it is usually met with a whirlwind that is school preparation, from uniforms that don’t seem to fit anymore, tuition fees, transport, the list is endless. Amid the hustle and bustle, usually down the road is the unsung hero who is a community banker—that is the banking agent.

Agent banking is third-party banking which involves customers transacting at contracted banking agents. In many parts of Uganda, particularly in rural and peri-urban areas, access to formal bank branches can be a challenge. For a parent living several kilometers away from the nearest town, the simple act of paying school fees can turn into an all-day nightmare. That’s where the banking agents step in, strategically placed in communities to bridge the gap between families and the financial services they depend on.

As the back-to-school season begins, our CenteAgents step forward as unsung heroes and at Centenary Bank, we proudly celebrate the impact of our expansive network of over 8,000 agents across Uganda. These men and women are community champions making it easier for parents to meet education-related financial obligations with speed, safety, and convenience. This speaks to our mission to transform lives through inclusive and innovative financial solutions, especially in rural areas, sustainably.

Not long ago, financial access was a daily struggle for many Ugandans. Picture a mother in Kabale District who once travelled over two hours just to pay her children’s school fees, often arriving at the bank as doors were closing. That inconvenience underscored the urgent need for innovation in service delivery. Agent banking has since transformed this experience, enabling parents to complete the same transaction within minutes, right in their communities. Beyond convenience, this shift shows how financial institutions can leverage innovation to bridge gaps, improve livelihoods, and truly bring banking closer to the people. This is our financial inclusion agenda aimed at reaching all communities at the grassroots level.

Our annual results for the year ended 31st December 2025 indicate that our agent banking channel contributed 52% of transactions, mobile banking 18%, ATMs 17% and the banking hall transactions went down to 13%. This is an indication of the demand for affordable, accessible and inclusive financial services.

For many parents, especially those juggling farming, small businesses, or household responsibilities, every hour saved matters. Banking agents are enabling more parents to meet school deadlines on time, keep children in class, and reduce the stress that often comes with financial transactions at the beginning of term.

The agents are part of a broader suite of inclusive banking solutions designed by Centenary Bank to extend formal financial services to undeserved populations. Working alongside digital platforms such as CenteMobile and CenteOnline, the agents give customers flexible options for how and where they transact while paying school fees, bills, receiving funds or salary and sending funds to your employees in the field. And unlike informal money handlers, every transaction through a CenteAgent is secure, traceable, and backed by the trust of Uganda’s leading indigenous bank.

This back-to-school season, we celebrate the resilience of parents who go above and beyond to educate their children. But we also shine a spotlight on the community champions who stand quietly behind the scenes, the ones who open their kiosks early, stay late, and help thousands of Ugandans keep their children in school.

Education is a shared responsibility so whether you’re in Kampala, Gulu, or Kasese, remember, you don’t have to travel far to invest in your child’s future. With a Cente banking agent nearby in your neighborhood or “Kaalo”, school fees payment avenues are just around the corner. Save time and enjoy banking made simple.

The author is the General Manager, Corporate Communications and Marketing at Centenary Bank

