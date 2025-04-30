Up in Arms: Councilor , Vendors gang up against Central Market Boss

Amos Tayebwa

There was drama and fierce at Mbarara City Mayors gardens between Vendors, Councillor Muhammad Byansi and the Central Market Chairman Emmanuel Muhumuza following disagreements over market leadership, political interference and corruption allegations.

The most heated argument erupted between Councilor Byansi and the market Chairman Muhumuza who accused each other of fueling bad politics among the vendors in the market.

During the meeting between the Mbarara City Leadership and the Central Market vendors, Chairman Muhumuza openly attacked Byansi criticising him for being responsible of causing bad politics in the market that have resulted into enemity and division among the vendors and their leaders. Muhumuza warned Byansi to stop splitting vendors in the market just because he is looking for votes.

Apparently there are two camps of Byansi and Mbarara City Council Speaker Bony Tashobya who are allegedly causing political conflicts in Mbarara Central Market. Sources reveal that Muhumuza is rallying behind Tashobya for political reasons.

Byansi is a city councilor representing Nyamityobora A in Mbarara City who is now contesting against Speaker Tashobya for a city councilor to represent Kakoba-Nyamitanga – Nyakayojo division in the next election. This is currently one of the most competitive posts in the forthcoming election in Mbarara City. These two no longer see eye to eye because of beefing and rivalry.

Muhumuza while addressing the Mbarara City Leaders headed by the Mayor and the Vendors at Mayor’s gardens, reported Byansi as a politician who has disrupted and disorganised the peace in this market and caused insubordination among the vendors to fight against the market leaders.

“I want to report to you the Mayor and the Town Clerk that there is a group of politicians who have come into our market intending to divide our vendors to fight against our duties as leaders of this market. I want to assure you that if you don’t stop politics in our market, you and us shall face troubles regarding our businesses. I want to report that Mr. Byansi is supposed to be the person in place to ensure harmony in the market but instead he is the one inciting violence and disruption in our market. We also know how to play politics, therefore Byansi must repent or he would rather stay away from our market. We had challenges at former market in the Independence park, but Byansi had never come to help us” said Muhumuza, the central market chairman

However, vendors have also attacked Muhumuza for being a corrupt leader, that he is the person who has become corrupt in the central market. According to the petition from a group of vendors to the City Council authority, they asked for implementation of the presidential directive against the market’s chairmen. According to the market policy, it states that the ten markets that were constructed in Uganda will be managed and administered by the market master and the elected heads of departments in the market. However, this policy has not been implemented in Mbarara, something that has caused alarm and outcry from the vendors that Muhumuza must step aside.

Mohammad Byansi speaking to the Journalists said that his involvement in the issues of the Central market is based on being a leader representing the people and the area where the market falls . He said that he is being harrassed by some leaders in the central market and some leaders at Mbarara City Council who connive to swindle some money collected from that market. He demands for an accountability of all the money that is collected from the market. Byansi revealed that Muhumuza connives with the Mayor, speaker and some technocrats.

” I will keep exposing all the dirty deals in this market, Ï will not be intimidated by Muhumuza or any other person as long as am helping my people in the market because most of the people in this market voted me. The City authority has failed to implement the market policies whereas other cities have already followed the market guidelines. we are going to wait for one week and if the don’t implement’, the vendors will storm the council premises” said Byansi, Councilor”

“Am not bothered about Muhumuza who has started a war against me because he doesn’t even vote for me, he will not manage his malice against me and he is not my threat politically. Muhumuza is playing political and religious conflicts against muslims in central market and it’s one of the reasons why he is fighting me but we shall handle him” he added

