The recruitment process will be conducted in two phases:

Online Application Phase

Advertisements

All aspiring candidates must submit their applications Online through the official UPDF Recruitment Portal recruitment.updf.go.ug

Candidates applying online will be required to upload an application bearing:

Passport photo, Academic documents. National ID.

Successful applicants shall be shortlisted and uploaded on the UPDF website and shared with respective district headquarters.

Physical Recruitment will take place throughout the country, covering the 135 districts and 11 Cities.

The shortlisted applicants will individually report at the assigned recruitment centres for the physical/medical interviews with the following; a. Handwritten application bearing recommendations from LCI, II, III and GISO/DISO.

National Identity Card/NIN. Original and copies of academic documents. Three (3) coloured passport-size photographs.

Recruitment will be conducted using the population figures of each District/City of Uganda based on data from Uganda Bureau of Statistics (UBOS), June 2024, that forms the basis of recruitment quotas.

The successful applicants will each be issued with an introduction card to be presented on arrival at the assigned training centres.

Target Categories and Quotas

The recruits will be categorised into two batches based on ordinary academic qualifications and professions.

General Recruitment – Regular Forces: Holders of the Uganda Certificate of Education (UCE), 18 – 22 years.

Grade Five teachers: Diploma Holders from recognised teacher training institutions, 20 -25 years.

Air Force Professionals

Professionals with qualifications relevant to the Air Force: Age Limit 18 – 30 years, including but not limited to: Pilot Instructors who are qualified Pilots with a private pilot licence, commercial pilot license with instrument rating, instructor rating, and a background in a science combination at A-Level with two principal passes. Qualified Pilots with a private pilot licence, commercial pilot license with instrument rating, instructor rating, and a background in a science combination at A-Level with two principal passes. Aircraft Maintenance Engineers with a Diploma in aircraft maintenance, specialised in either Engine and Air frame or Avionics. Qualified Air Traffic Controllers with any rating and a background of a BSc Degree with either Mathematics or Physics. Meteorologists with a BSc Degree or Diploma in Meteorology with a background in Physics, Economics, Mathematics, Chemistry, Geography. Graduates with a BSc in Telecommunication Engineering, Information Technology, Software Engineering, Computer Science, Mechanical Engineering, and Electrical Engineering. Senior Six leavers with a science combination with a bias in Physics and Mathematics. Must have obtained two principal passes, with 12 points and above, 18 – 23 years. Holders of the Uganda Advanced Certificate of Education, 18 – 23 years. Must have got two Principal Passes with a score of 8 points and above.

Recruitment Timeline:

Online Application from Monday 7, July, 2025, to Friday 11, July, 2025. Shortlisted candidates will be published on the UPDF website and at District and City Headquarters notice boards. Applicants will report to the recruitment centres within their districts of residence.

The programme for the physical recruitment will be communicated. Professionals, S.6, Grade V teachers and Airforce will be centrally recruited at Kololo.

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates must meet all the following conditions:

Citizenship: Must be Ugandan with a valid National ID. Age: Between 18 and 22 years for general recruits. Higher age limits may apply for professionals. Health & Fitness: Must be physically and medically fit. Character: i. Law-abiding with no criminal record. ii. Resident in the area of application. Recommendation: Applications must be signed by:

LCI, LCII, LCIII Chairpersons

GISO or DISO

Resident District Commissioner (RDC)

Important Notes

Recruitment into the UPDF is FREE OF CHARGE. Do not pay any money to any individual or group. Report fraud to the nearest police. Female professionals are strongly encouraged to apply. For professionals (e.g., Air Force candidates, Grade Five Teachers), attach certified copies of academic and professional documents.

The UPDF invites all qualified, disciplined, and patriotic Ugandans to take advantage of this opportunity to serve their country. We wish all applicants success and look forward to welcoming new members into a service built on patriotism, discipline, nationalism, and Pan-Africanism.

Alluta Continua.