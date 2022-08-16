UPDF Condemns Social Media pranks declaring Gen. Tumwine Dead

Gen Elly Tumwine, the former Minister for Security on Thursday was transferred from Nakasero Hospital to Aga Khan Hospital, Nairobi, after his condition had deteriorated, according to a family source.

The source reveals that the Bush war veteran was immediately placed on life support.

On Saturday evening, social media went awash with news of his “death”.

“On behalf of the family of Gen. Tumwine, we hereby dispel rumours circulating on social media in regards to his health and well-being.” “Thank you for the love and prayers,” a family member said through Gen. Tumwine’s Twitter Account.

Brig. Gen. Felix Kulayigye the Defence Spokesperson has come out to trash claims that Tumwine is dead. He urged social media users to stop announcing people dead before confirmation.

“If modernity is equivalent to being wizardly, then I would rather remain backward. In a society with norms, no one wishes another dead!!! But some people are going to great lengths to declare the living, dead! What a shame. ” Kulayigye tweeted on Monday.

Gen. Tumwine has been bedridden for the past week.

